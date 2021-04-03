Belfast Blitz: Luftwaffe's bombing raid to test city's defences ahead of terrible onslaught that was to come

More than 1,000 people were killed when the Nazis launched their biggest air raids outside London 80 years ago this month. Yet only now is the city planning a permanent memorial to the dead, writes Brian Barton

We are now approaching the 80th anniversary of the Belfast Blitz. With ample justification, Jimmy Doherty described it in his book, Post 381: The Memoirs of a Belfast Air Raid Warden, as "the most disastrous event in the history of the city". It was unprecedented, traumatic, tragic and, for most, entirely unexpected. Belfast was ill-prepared when the Blitz began: it had too few shelters and anti-aircraft (AA) guns; fighter aircraft only equipped for daytime operations; no searchlights and few of its citizens had been evacuated.