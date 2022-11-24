Belfast-born contemporary artist Keith Drury talks about his work and pushing the boundaries

Artist Alberto Giacometti once said: “The object of art is not to reproduce reality but to create a reality of the same intensity.” Belfast artist Keith Drury has taken intensity to the next level. Walking into his gallery is like stepping into an alternative universe. His vibrant 3D cityscapes, with their iconic landmarks and beautiful buildings, appear familiar yet strangely otherworldly. Every picture is different but each one bears the hallmark of positivity and humour.