Belfast-born soprano Giselle Allen: ‘We have to get away from the mindset that opera is elitist’

Belfast-born soprano Giselle Allen talks to Audrey Watson about her career and why performing in Conor Mitchell’s latest production, Mass, next week in the old Belfast Telegraph building will mean so much to her

High notes: Soprano Giselle Allen has a big family connection with the Belfast Telegraph

Audrey Watson Wed 10 Nov 2021 at 07:00