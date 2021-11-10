Belfast-born soprano Giselle Allen: ‘We have to get away from the mindset that opera is elitist’
Belfast-born soprano Giselle Allen talks to Audrey Watson about her career and why performing in Conor Mitchell’s latest production, Mass, next week in the old Belfast Telegraph building will mean so much to her
International soprano Giselle Allen never considered becoming an opera singer when she was a pupil at Belfast’s Victoria College. She wanted to be a nurse. But as her talent started to become obvious, it was her late dad, Jim, who convinced her to give a career in music a go.