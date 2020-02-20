Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Billie Eilish has a really unique look'
Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.
Chloe Hope (19), sales assistant, Templepatrick
Wore what? Dress, £45, River Island; coat, £70, Zara; boots, £120, Dune.
Why? My style depends on the day. I wear a lot of black and white because of work, so I try to change up my look with different shoes.
Who? I think Selena Gomez is so stylish. She also wears things that you can find affordable alternatives to on the high street.
Monthly spend: £100
Rebecca Conn (17), student, Belfast
Wore what? Top, £35, MunroLondon; jacket, £70, Vans; trousers, £40, Urban Outfitters; hat, £20, Obey; boots, £130, Timberland; bag, £30, Jaded London.
Why? My style is alternative. I like anything that has a bit of an edge.
Who? I don't dress like her, but I think Billie Eilish has a really unique look. It's very out there.
Monthly spend: £100
Orlagh McNicholl (26), project manager, Kilrea
Wore what? Dress, £35, River Island; jacket, £45, Miss Selfridge; boots, £25, New Look; bag, £60, Guess.
Why? I'm very girly. I like wearing dresses and skirts or mum jeans. I will wear a print or pattern sometimes, but it's usually in a neutral tone.
Who? Rosie Connolly's style is classy and feminine. I love her fashion colour palette.
Monthly spend: £100
Ellen McGoldrick (19), student, Antrim
Wore what? Hoodie, £60, Vans x Harry Potter; jacket, £50, TK Maxx; trousers, £10, Topshop; boots, £190, Dr Martens at ASOS; bag, £20, Gucci (bought in charity shop).
Why? I would definitely describe my style as grunge. I love plaid, denim and dark colours.
Who? I love edgy looks like Yungblud's and Halsey's.
Monthly spend: £200
Rachel Crawford (50), estate agent, Bangor
Wore what? Jumper, £89, M&S; coat, £500, Pyrenex; jeans, £80, Hobbs; boots, £140, Jigsaw; bag, £200, Michael Kors.
Why? My style is timeless. I don't mind investing in quality pieces that last a long time.
Who? Presenter Zoe Ball's style is classy and understated.
Monthly spend: £200
Emma Smethurst (20), student, Londonderry
Wore what? Dress, £10, SheIn; coat, £25, Stradivarius; boots, £120, Dr Martens; bag, £25, ASOS.
Why? My style is mainly smart-casual. I like a mix of colours to create a more vibrant look.
Who? Actress Dove Cameron has a cute girly look and she plays around with colour.
Monthly spend: £30
Aisling Pell (23), primary school teacher, Newcastle
Wore what? Top, £15, Abercrombie; jacket, £60, Zara; jeans, £40, Topshop; scarf, gift; shoes, £45, Converse; bag, gift, Tommy Hilfiger.
Why? I would describe my style as smart-casual with a pop of colour.
Who? Kate Middleton always looks so well put together. I like her more casual outfits.
Monthly spend: £30
Martha-Anne McCashin (22), civil servant, Belfast
Wore what? Jumper, £15, jeans, £19, bag, £25, all PrettyLittleThing; coat, £30 Dorothy Perkins; boots, £50, Stradivarius.
Why? My style is dressy-casual and modern. I prefer a simple wardrobe made up of nude, white and black tones.
Who? Co Down make-up artist and influencer Caitlyn Lendrum is so stylish.
Monthly spend: £200
