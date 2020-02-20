Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Billie Eilish has a really unique look'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Chloe Hope (19), sales assistant, Templepatrick

Chloe Hope

Wore what? Dress, £45, River Island; coat, £70, Zara; boots, £120, Dune.

Why? My style depends on the day. I wear a lot of black and white because of work, so I try to change up my look with different shoes.

Who? I think Selena Gomez is so stylish. She also wears things that you can find affordable alternatives to on the high street.

Monthly spend: £100

Selena Gomez (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Rebecca Conn (17), student, Belfast

Rebecca Conn

Wore what? Top, £35, MunroLondon; jacket, £70, Vans; trousers, £40, Urban Outfitters; hat, £20, Obey; boots, £130, Timberland; bag, £30, Jaded London.

Why? My style is alternative. I like anything that has a bit of an edge.

Who? I don't dress like her, but I think Billie Eilish has a really unique look. It's very out there.

Monthly spend: £100

Billie Eilish (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Orlagh McNicholl (26), project manager, Kilrea

Orlagh McNicholl

Wore what? Dress, £35, River Island; jacket, £45, Miss Selfridge; boots, £25, New Look; bag, £60, Guess.

Why? I'm very girly. I like wearing dresses and skirts or mum jeans. I will wear a print or pattern sometimes, but it's usually in a neutral tone.

Who? Rosie Connolly's style is classy and feminine. I love her fashion colour palette.

Monthly spend: £100

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ellen McGoldrick (19), student, Antrim

Ellen McGoldrick

Wore what? Hoodie, £60, Vans x Harry Potter; jacket, £50, TK Maxx; trousers, £10, Topshop; boots, £190, Dr Martens at ASOS; bag, £20, Gucci (bought in charity shop).

Why? I would definitely describe my style as grunge. I love plaid, denim and dark colours.

Who? I love edgy looks like Yungblud's and Halsey's.

Monthly spend: £200

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Rachel Crawford (50), estate agent, Bangor

Rachel Crawford

Wore what? Jumper, £89, M&S; coat, £500, Pyrenex; jeans, £80, Hobbs; boots, £140, Jigsaw; bag, £200, Michael Kors.

Why? My style is timeless. I don't mind investing in quality pieces that last a long time.

Who? Presenter Zoe Ball's style is classy and understated.

Monthly spend: £200

Zoe Ball (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Emma Smethurst (20), student, Londonderry

Emma Smethurst

Wore what? Dress, £10, SheIn; coat, £25, Stradivarius; boots, £120, Dr Martens; bag, £25, ASOS.

Why? My style is mainly smart-casual. I like a mix of colours to create a more vibrant look.

Who? Actress Dove Cameron has a cute girly look and she plays around with colour.

Monthly spend: £30

Dove Cameron (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Aisling Pell (23), primary school teacher, Newcastle

Aisling Pell

Wore what? Top, £15, Abercrombie; jacket, £60, Zara; jeans, £40, Topshop; scarf, gift; shoes, £45, Converse; bag, gift, Tommy Hilfiger.

Why? I would describe my style as smart-casual with a pop of colour.

Who? Kate Middleton always looks so well put together. I like her more casual outfits.

Monthly spend: £30

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (Photo by Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Martha-Anne McCashin (22), civil servant, Belfast

Martha-Anne McCashin

Wore what? Jumper, £15, jeans, £19, bag, £25, all PrettyLittleThing; coat, £30 Dorothy Perkins; boots, £50, Stradivarius.

Why? My style is dressy-casual and modern. I prefer a simple wardrobe made up of nude, white and black tones.

Who? Co Down make-up artist and influencer Caitlyn Lendrum is so stylish.

Monthly spend: £200