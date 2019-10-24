Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Dua Lipa’s look is on point all the time'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Lois Morrison (36), sales consultant, Newtownabbey

Lois Morrison

Wore what? Dress, £30, boots, £10, both New Look; bag, £250, Kate Spade.

Why? I love rock chick and boho looks, so I like to contrast them for an eclectic mix.

Who? I really like Caroline Flack’s relaxed style — and I love her hair too.

Monthly spend: £100

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Kate Judge (56), administrator, Dundalk

Kate Judge

Wore what? Jumper, £50, Massimo Dutti; jacket, £200, Gerry Weber; trousers, £40, Pamela Scott; shoes, £100, Moda in Pelle; bag, £60, Debenhams.

Why? My style is a mixture between high-street and designer fashion. Shoes are my weakness!

Who? Vogue Williams could wear anything at all and look good.

Monthly spend: £300 or less

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Deirdre Dunne (54), administrator, Dundalk

Deirdre Dunn

Wore what? Dress, £25, boots, £40, bag, £15, shop in Austria; jacket, £20, Primark; sunglasses, £13, Carraig Donn.

Why? I wear maxi dresses a lot, paired with boots. And I’m a real bargain hunter.

Who? Pippa O’Connor’s style is casual but still looks well put-together.

Monthly spend: £200-300

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ellen Smyth (22), retail assistant, Bangor

Ellen Smyth

Wore what? Top, £12, skirt, £20, both ASOS; jacket, £60, Topshop; boots, £120, Dr Martens; bag, gift.

Why? My style is casual and very much inspired by vintage and grunge fashion.

Who? I think Bella Hadid’s look is different.

Monthly spend: £200

Bella Hadid (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Naomi Dowling (23), Masters student, Lisburn

Naomi Dowling

Wore what? Top, £10, Topshop; coat, £35, Stradivarius; trousers, £45, River Island; boots, £180, Dr Martens.

Why? My style always depends on my mood. I don’t like to be too girly, so I’ll stick on my DMs and make my look a little more edgy.

Who? I think Dua Lipa’s look is on point all the time.

Monthly spend: £180

Dua Lipa (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Alex Campbell (23), dentist, Belfast

Alex Campbell

Wore what? Dress, £15, River Island; top, £7, New Look; jacket, £50, Zara; shoes, £70, Nike; bag, £70, Longchamp.

Why? I wear a lot of colour and pattern. I love layering with chunky jumpers and dresses.

Who? I love the way blogger Lydia Millen dresses. She understands what makes a good outfit.

Monthly spend: £200

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Lauren Ramsey (23), contact agent, Carrickfergus

Lauren Ramsey

Wore what? Shirt, £25, leggings, £10, boots, £25, Simply Be; jacket, £35, New Look; bag, gift.

Why? I always wear black with a colour, print or pattern. It’s a little more interesting than an all-black look.

Who? I love how Kelly Brook dresses for herself and what she likes.

Monthly spend: £70-80

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Elizabeth Frazer (30), assistant manager, Armagh

Elizabeth Frazer

Wore what? Dress, £89, Hanger 13 (Portadown); coat, £80, Miss Selfridge; shoes, £80, Miss KG at Kurt Geiger.

Why? My style is classic and feminine. I’m usually wearing a dress.

Who? Both Kate and Pippa Middleton are so elegant.

Monthly spend: £80