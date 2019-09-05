Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Gigi Hadid's street style is casual and easy to achieve'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Amber Livings (22), recruitment consultant, Carrickfergus

Wore what? Jacket, £12, Primark; leggings, £10, ASOS; hat, £5, Topshop; boots, £20, New Look.

Why? I like buying vintage and timeless pieces that I can re-use and wear again and again. I'll take those bits and style them so I'm still on trend.

Who? Alexa Chung's look is timeless. She always looks great.

Monthly spend: £50 or less

Fiona Donaghey (32), stay-at-home mum, Coleraine

Wore what? Top, £15, Dunnes Stores; jacket, £200, Juicy Couture; skirt, £20, Boohoo; shoes, £60, bag, £50, both Calvin Klein.

Why? 'Goth' describes my style best. I tend to wear a lot of black, then I add a bold handbag for a pop of colour.

Who? I love how Erika Jayne, from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, can wear whatever she wants. Her style is so versatile.

Monthly spend: £300-400

Laura Conlin (30), dental nurse, Falkirk

Wore what? Dress, £12, PrettyLittleThing; jacket, £40, Topshop; shoes, £120, Dr Martens; bag, £7, Primark.

Why? I would say my look is a little bit edgy. I wear my DMs with everything.

Who? I think social media influencer Leigh Woodz styles herself really well. I like her dressy casual look.

Monthly spend: £150-200

Hannah Mullan (19), student, Coleraine

Wore what? Top, £15, Miss Selfridge; jacket, £19.99, Pull & Bear; jeans, £35, Topshop; sunglasses, £12, ASOS; shoes, £30, Oasis; bag, £25, River Island.

Why? I prefer a casual autumnal look.

Who? I follow Spoilt Belle Boutique owner Rachel Shivers on Instagram because her style is classy and chic.

Monthly spend: £40-50

Paula Parker (42), medical secretary, Comber

Wore what? Dress, £32, My Sister's Closet; shoes, £35, Accessorize; bag, gift, Chanel.

Why? My style is feminine, consisting of lots of dresses, skirts and soft tones.

Who? Kate Middleton - she's so elegant.

Monthly spend: £100

Joanne Conlin (25), dental nurse, Falkirk

Wore what? Dress, £32, Topshop; top, £7, New Look; jacket, £40, Zara; shoes, £90, Nike; bag, £10, Primark.

Why? My style could be described as dressy-casual and slightly girly.

Who? If I could have anyone's wardrobe, it would have to be YouTuber Helena Critchley's. She's so stylish.

Monthly spend: £300

Fi McGreevy (48), financial advisor, Belfast

Wore what? Top, £10, Warehouse; skirt, £20, Stradivarius; belt, £6.99, H&M; shoes, £85, Nike; sunglasses, £300, bag, £400, both Michael Kors.

Why? I love sporty American designers like Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren. My style is a mix between high street and high-end fashion.

Who? Cathy Martin, director of CMPR and Belfast Fashion Week, knows how to put an outfit together. She's a fount of fashion knowledge.

Monthly spend: £500

Naomi French (20), student, Ballymena

Wore what? Jumper, £4, jeans, £13, boots, £16, bag, £6, all Primark; jacket, £23, PrettyLittleThing.

Why? My look is a little bit funky. I love bold colours and chunky boots and a good bargain.

Who? Gigi Hadid's street style is casual and easy to achieve with high-street alternatives.

Monthly spend: £50-60