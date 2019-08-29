Belfast Fashion Spy: 'I like how Trinny Woodall isn't afraid to try new things'
Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.
Emma Creen (31), compliance analyst, Belfast
Wore what? T-shirt, £18, & Other Stories; skirt, £35, boots, £59, both Topshop; sunglasses, £130, Ray-Ban; bag, £125, Whistles.
Why? I would describe my look as dressy-casual. I like to pair really fun prints with black.
Who? I love how Alexa Chung has her own distinctive style.
Monthly spend: £100-200
Subrena Heasley (42), planning officer, Banbridge
Wore what? Dress, £28, shoes, £24.99, both New Look; bag, £880, Mulberry.
Why? I'm a 'jeans and a nice top' kind of girl. My style is dressy-casual with the occasional print or pattern.
Who? It has to be Kate Middleton for dressy occasions.
Monthly spend: £200
Catherine Kennedy (40), administrator, Belfast
Wore what? Jumpsuit, £40, Michael Kors; shoes, £50, Dune; bag, £250, Coccinelle.
Why? My style is timeless. I like to buy quality pieces from designer sales and even from Cancer Research charity shops.
Who? Style comes naturally to Sienna Miller. She's able to pair different things together that you wouldn't normally think to do.
Monthly spend: £200
Lauren Stewart (23), primary school teacher, Aughnacloy
Wore what? T-shirt, £9.99, H&M; pinafore dress, £38, Topshop; sandals, £60, Moda in Pelle; bag, £220, Michael Kors.
Why? I'm very girly. I love bright colours, especially pinks and yellows.
Who? Ballymena blogger Anna Corry (@blossomingbirds) is so stylish.
Monthly spend: £80
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Louise Olding (30), doctor, Belfast
Wore what? Dress, £60, Ghost; shoes, £100, Veja; sunglasses, £100, Bailey Nelson.
Why? I keep my style classic and feminine.
Who? I love Kate Middleton's look, it's just so timeless.
Monthly spend: £150
Anne Patterson (49), nursery school teacher, Lisburn
Wore what? Dress, £22, Tu Clothing; shoes, £30, Dune; bag, £4, Matalan.
Why? I would say my look is classic and feminine. I'm usually in a dress.
Who? I think Belfast blogger Avril Keys (@alifetostyle) always looks well put-together. She shops the high street, so it's all achievable.
Monthly spend: £200
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Maggie Crangle (48), optical dispenser, Belfast
Wore what? T-shirt, £25, Quiz; skirt, £13, boots, £15, both Primark; sunglasses, £99, Specsavers; jacket, £30, bag, £15, both New Look.
Why? I just wear what I like, I don't think about it too much. I would say my look is dressy and feminine in the summer.
Who? Holly Willoughby's style is bright and trendy.
Monthly spend: £60-70
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Kathryn Harkin (40s), university academic, Belfast
Wore what? Top, £40, Zara; jeans, £190, Paige; shoes, £60, Zalando; sunglasses, gift, Oscar de la Renta; bag, £300, Anya Hindmarch.
Why? My style could be described as eclectic and colourful.
Who? I like how Trinny Woodall isn't afraid to try new things with her look.
Monthly spend: £200
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.