Belfast Fashion Spy: 'I like how Trinny Woodall isn't afraid to try new things'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Emma Creen (31), compliance analyst, Belfast

Emma Creen

Wore what? T-shirt, £18, & Other Stories; skirt, £35, boots, £59, both Topshop; sunglasses, £130, Ray-Ban; bag, £125, Whistles.

Why? I would describe my look as dressy-casual. I like to pair really fun prints with black.

Who? I love how Alexa Chung has her own distinctive style.

Monthly spend: £100-200

Alexa Chung (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Subrena Heasley (42), planning officer, Banbridge

Subrena Heasley

Wore what? Dress, £28, shoes, £24.99, both New Look; bag, £880, Mulberry.

Why? I'm a 'jeans and a nice top' kind of girl. My style is dressy-casual with the occasional print or pattern.

Who? It has to be Kate Middleton for dressy occasions.

Monthly spend: £200

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Catherine Kennedy (40), administrator, Belfast

Catherine Kennedy

Wore what? Jumpsuit, £40, Michael Kors; shoes, £50, Dune; bag, £250, Coccinelle.

Why? My style is timeless. I like to buy quality pieces from designer sales and even from Cancer Research charity shops.

Who? Style comes naturally to Sienna Miller. She's able to pair different things together that you wouldn't normally think to do.

Monthly spend: £200

Sienna Miller (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Lauren Stewart (23), primary school teacher, Aughnacloy

Lauren Stewart

Wore what? T-shirt, £9.99, H&M; pinafore dress, £38, Topshop; sandals, £60, Moda in Pelle; bag, £220, Michael Kors.

Why? I'm very girly. I love bright colours, especially pinks and yellows.

Who? Ballymena blogger Anna Corry (@blossomingbirds) is so stylish.

Monthly spend: £80

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Louise Olding (30), doctor, Belfast

Louise Olding

Wore what? Dress, £60, Ghost; shoes, £100, Veja; sunglasses, £100, Bailey Nelson.

Why? I keep my style classic and feminine.

Who? I love Kate Middleton's look, it's just so timeless.

Monthly spend: £150

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Anne Patterson (49), nursery school teacher, Lisburn

Anne Patterson

Wore what? Dress, £22, Tu Clothing; shoes, £30, Dune; bag, £4, Matalan.

Why? I would say my look is classic and feminine. I'm usually in a dress.

Who? I think Belfast blogger Avril Keys (@alifetostyle) always looks well put-together. She shops the high street, so it's all achievable.

Monthly spend: £200

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Maggie Crangle (48), optical dispenser, Belfast

Maggie Crangle

Wore what? T-shirt, £25, Quiz; skirt, £13, boots, £15, both Primark; sunglasses, £99, Specsavers; jacket, £30, bag, £15, both New Look.

Why? I just wear what I like, I don't think about it too much. I would say my look is dressy and feminine in the summer.

Who? Holly Willoughby's style is bright and trendy.

Monthly spend: £60-70

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Kathryn Harkin (40s), university academic, Belfast

Kathryn Harkin

Wore what? Top, £40, Zara; jeans, £190, Paige; shoes, £60, Zalando; sunglasses, gift, Oscar de la Renta; bag, £300, Anya Hindmarch.

Why? My style could be described as eclectic and colourful.

Who? I like how Trinny Woodall isn't afraid to try new things with her look.

Monthly spend: £200