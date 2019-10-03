Belfast Fashion Spy: 'I love Paloma Faith's eccentric style'
Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.
Jessie Anderson (21), student, Lisburn
Wore what? Jumper, £20, River Island; jacket, £25, skirt, £10, both Monki; shoes, £120, Nike; bag, £10, Topshop.
Why? My style changes all the time, but generally, it’s modern and relaxed.
Who? Writer Bella Mackie’s look is really cool. I love her saying, ‘Always be jazzy’
Monthly spend: £100
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Gillian Myles (55), project assistant, Belfast
Wore what? Top, £20, Next; jacket, £20, jeans, £20, shoes, £25, all M&S; bag, £150, Radley.
Why? If I like something enough, I’ll buy it. It doesn’t really matter where it’s from.
Who? Holly Willoughby looks great in everything. I’ve got some things from her collection at M&S.
Monthly spend: £50-100
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Holly Pierce (30), photographer, Belfast
Wore what? Dress, £18, Matalan; jacket, £40, ASOS; shoes, £45, Converse; bag, £12, M&S.
Why? My look could be described as eclectic and colourful.
Who? I’m always trying to find out where Noel Fielding gets the jumpers and shirts that he wears on Bake Off, but I probably dress a little more like Paloma Faith. I like creative, eccentric looks.
Monthly spend: £100
Kathyrn Small (26), doctor, Helen’s Bay
Wore what? Dress, £5.50, Topshop (sale); jacket, £300, All Saints; boots, £100, Office; bag, £180, Michael Kors.
Why? I have a classic, dressy feminine look.
Who? I follow blogger Sammi Maria on Instagram and I think she’s so fashionable.
Monthly spend: £200
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Sally Flaherty (24), trainee solicitor, Antrim
Wore what? Dress, £40, Zara; jacket, £50, bag, £60, both Topshop; boots, £130, Dr Martens.
Why? My style is feminine and pretty, with an edge. I practically live in my DMs.
Who? Belfast blogger and Topshop personal shopper Maria MacFarlane is so stylish. She wears the nicest dresses.
Monthly spend: £100
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Robyn-Dee Herdman (26), lawyer, Hillsborough
Wore what? Top, £10, jacket, £30, both Zara; jeans, £15, Primark; boots, £90, Office; bag, gift, J by Jasper Conran.
Why? My style is dressy but still casual.
Who? Blogger Alix Coburn has a simple, affordable look.
Monthly spend: £100
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Rosemary Duncan (60), bookkeeper, Newtownards
Wore what? Dress, £50, Zara; sunglasses, £6.99, boots, £40, both M&S; bag, £25, Nine West.
Why? My style is a mixture of timeless classics and modern fashion.
Who? I don’t follow celebrity fashion, but I do think Melania Trump’s look is very elegant.
Monthly spend: £50-100
Kai Campbell (29), graphic designer, Newcastle
Wore what? Jumper, £15, H&M; jeans, £42, River Island; scarf, £18, Accessorize; boots, £70, Aldo; bag, £45, Warehouse.
Why? I would probably describe my look as smart-casual. I definitely prefer autumnal tones.
Who? Blake Lively’s style is cool and on-trend.
Monthly spend: £200