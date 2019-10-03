Belfast Fashion Spy: 'I love Paloma Faith's eccentric style'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Jessie Anderson (21), student, Lisburn

Jessie Anderson

Wore what? Jumper, £20, River Island; jacket, £25, skirt, £10, both Monki; shoes, £120, Nike; bag, £10, Topshop.

Why? My style changes all the time, but generally, it’s modern and relaxed.

Who? Writer Bella Mackie’s look is really cool. I love her saying, ‘Always be jazzy’

Monthly spend: £100

Gillian Myles (55), project assistant, Belfast

Gillian Myles

Wore what? Top, £20, Next; jacket, £20, jeans, £20, shoes, £25, all M&S; bag, £150, Radley.

Why? If I like something enough, I’ll buy it. It doesn’t really matter where it’s from.

Who? Holly Willoughby looks great in everything. I’ve got some things from her collection at M&S.

Monthly spend: £50-100

Holly Pierce (30), photographer, Belfast

Holly Pierce

Wore what? Dress, £18, Matalan; jacket, £40, ASOS; shoes, £45, Converse; bag, £12, M&S.

Why? My look could be described as eclectic and colourful.

Who? I’m always trying to find out where Noel Fielding gets the jumpers and shirts that he wears on Bake Off, but I probably dress a little more like Paloma Faith. I like creative, eccentric looks.

Monthly spend: £100

Paloma Faith (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Kathyrn Small (26), doctor, Helen’s Bay

Kathyrn Small

Wore what? Dress, £5.50, Topshop (sale); jacket, £300, All Saints; boots, £100, Office; bag, £180, Michael Kors.

Why? I have a classic, dressy feminine look.

Who? I follow blogger Sammi Maria on Instagram and I think she’s so fashionable.

Monthly spend: £200

Sally Flaherty (24), trainee solicitor, Antrim

Sally Flaherty

Wore what? Dress, £40, Zara; jacket, £50, bag, £60, both Topshop; boots, £130, Dr Martens.

Why? My style is feminine and pretty, with an edge. I practically live in my DMs.

Who? Belfast blogger and Topshop personal shopper Maria MacFarlane is so stylish. She wears the nicest dresses.

Monthly spend: £100

Robyn-Dee Herdman (26), lawyer, Hillsborough

Robyn-Dee Herdman

Wore what? Top, £10, jacket, £30, both Zara; jeans, £15, Primark; boots, £90, Office; bag, gift, J by Jasper Conran.

Why? My style is dressy but still casual.

Who? Blogger Alix Coburn has a simple, affordable look.

Monthly spend: £100

Rosemary Duncan (60), bookkeeper, Newtownards

Rosemary Duncan

Wore what? Dress, £50, Zara; sunglasses, £6.99, boots, £40, both M&S; bag, £25, Nine West.

Why? My style is a mixture of timeless classics and modern fashion.

Who? I don’t follow celebrity fashion, but I do think Melania Trump’s look is very elegant.

Monthly spend: £50-100

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (Photo by Ricardo Ceppi/Getty Images)

Kai Campbell (29), graphic designer, Newcastle

Kai Campbell

Wore what? Jumper, £15, H&M; jeans, £42, River Island; scarf, £18, Accessorize; boots, £70, Aldo; bag, £45, Warehouse.

Why? I would probably describe my look as smart-casual. I definitely prefer autumnal tones.

Who? Blake Lively’s style is cool and on-trend.

Monthly spend: £200