Belfast Fashion Spy: 'I love Sienna Miller’s quirky style'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Allie Birch (31), dietician, Hillsborough

Allie Birch

Wore what? Dress, £20, Zara; jacket, £250, All Saints; scarf, £15, Next; shoes, £110, Veja; bag, £850, Mulberry.

Why? I have a dressy casual look. I’m usually in a dress or skirt, so I’d say my style is feminine, too.

Who? I love how Belfast-based blogger Marianne Smyth puts outfits together.

Monthly spend: £100-200

Victoria Gordon (41), skincare brand owner, Newtownabbey

Victoria Gordon

Wore what? Sweater, £14.99, New Look; trousers, £39.99, TK Maxx; coat, £30, Primark; shoes, £45, Marco Tozzi; bag, gift, Michael Kors.

Why? I keep my look smart for work, but any other time I’m quite casual. I like to have a pop of colour through my accessories.

Who? I love Sienna Miller’s quirky style.

Monthly spend: £100

Sienna Miller (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Kirsten McIlhone (22), administrator, Belfast

Kirsten McIlhone

Wore what? Top, £16, trousers, £20, both ASOS; jacket, £50, All Saints; shoes, £40, Nike.

Why? I would describe my look as alternative. I’m a big fan of animal prints and bold patterns.

Who? I love how funky and ‘out there’ Cara Delevingne’s style is. She wears what she wants and doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

Monthly spend: £200

Cara Delevingne (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

Emma Hannah (24), student, Belfast

Emma Hannah

Wore what? Jumper, £15, jeans, £25, shoes, £25, bag, £15, all New Look; coat, £50, DV8; scarf, gift.

Why? My style is smart casual. I wear a lot of dark colours and brighten it up with a coat or accessories.

Who? Kate Middleton always looks smart and polished.

Monthly spend: £50-100

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ashleigh Mills (30), dietician, Belfast

Ashleigh Mills

Wore what? Top, £12, Primark; skirt, £79, M&S; jacket, £60, Topshop; shoes, £80, Kurt Geiger; bag, £800, Mulberry.

Why? I’m very casual. I like pairing trainers with skirts, it still looks smart and it’s much more comfortable.

Who? I like how Holly Willoughby shops the high street and makes it look high-end.

Monthly spend: £100

Shana Grant (21), nurse, Tandragee

Shana Grant

Wore what? Top, £6, Primark; jeans, £18, Matalan; coat, £30, Zara; boots, £25, Costco; bag, £100, Fossil.

Why? My style is very simple, consisting of mostly neutral tones.

Who? I think Emma Watson’s style is smart and elegant.

Monthly spend: £50-60

Sarahanne Thompson (38), counsellor, Newtownabbey

Sarahanne Thompson

Wore what? Jumper, £25, Topshop; coat, £50, trainers, £40, both TK Maxx; jeans, £40, Gap; bag, £40, Accessorize.

Why? My style has to be practical because I’m a mum, but I still like it to be a little bit funky.

Who? Alexa Chung’s style is unique and fun.

Monthly spend: £50-100

Alexa Chung (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Barbour)

Louise Tierney (40), business owner, Belfast

Louise Tierney

Wore what? Top, £6, trousers, £12, both Primark; coat, £65, Next; shoes, £35, Puma; bag, £12.99, H&M.

Why? I would describe my style as dressy casual. I mostly wear neutral colours with a pop of colour, but it all depends on the season really.

Who? I’ve always thought that Sarah Jessica Parker’s style was versatile. She looks great in everything.

Monthly spend: £100