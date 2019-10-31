Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Model Olivia Culpo has incredible style'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Sophie Jennings (18), student, Richhill

Sophie Jennings

Wore what? Jumper, £10, Monthly spend: £100-150 Primark; blazer, £25, Verona; jeans, £40, bag, £10, both Topshop; shoes, £360, Alexander McQueen.

Why? I like to keep up with the trends, so I would say my style is modern. I prefer wearing dark or neutral tones, nothing too bright.

Who? Olivia Culpo knows how to pull together a good look. She has incredible style.

Monthly spend: £200

Olivia Culpo (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Danielle Darragh (16), student, Belfast

Danielle Darragh

Wore what? Top, £5, Primark; jacket, £60, Miss Glam; jeans, £50, Topshop; boots, gift.

Why? I would say my style is really girly. I love faux fur and pink.

Who? Model and influencer Daisey O’Donnell is so stylish.

Monthly spend: £300

Maria McColgan (17), student, Donegal

Maria McColgan

Wore what? Top, £6, Primark; pinafore dress, £36, hat, £15, bag, £35, all Topshop; jacket, £20, New Look; boots, £100, Dr Martens.

Why? I try to make my look as unique as possible. I love this time of year when autumnal colours are on trend again.

Who? Zendaya’s style is so unlike most celebrity looks. It’s great she isn’t afraid to be different.

Monthly spend: £100-150

Zendaya (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Cadhla O’Sullivan (22), student, Cork

Cadhla O’Sullivan

Wore what? Top, £10, Topshop; jacket, £25, Pull & Bear; skirt, £15, Primark; boots, £25, Boohoo; bag, gift, Kate Spade.

Why? I would say my style is girly. I wear skirts and dresses a lot. I’ll usually pair black with a pop of colour.

Who? I like Holly Willoughby’s style because it’s feminine and achievable.

Monthly spend: £50-60

Melissa McDonnell (20), student, Belfast

Melissa McDonnell

Wore what? Top, £14, Primark; coat, £70, jeans, £40, both River Island; shoes, £70, Nike; bag, gift.

Why? I would describe my look as dressy casual and maybe a little bit chic.

Who? Hailey Bieber can wear anything and make it look trendy.

Monthly spend: £100-200

Hailey Bieber (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Tara Connolly (22), sales assistant/student, Belfast

Tara Connolly

Who? I love how involved blogger India Lee Reid is with sustainable fashion. And she's so stylish.

Monthly spend: £100-200

Kate McCandless (21), student, Lisburn

Kate McCandless

Wore what? Jumper, £35, & Other Stories; coat, £95, Zara; skirt, £19.99, Stradivarius; boots, £170, Dr Martens; bag, gift, Guess.

Why? I like wearing DMs with skirts and dresses to add an edge to my look.

Who? Blogger Viviane Audi’s style is relaxed but still very chic.

Monthly spend: £60

Valerie Stephens (63), Smithvale dog centre owner, Glenavy

Valerie Stephens

Wore what? Dress, £45, Wallis; wrap, £65, The Wardrobe; boots, £120, Carvela; bag, gift, Coach.

Why? Out of work, my style is feminine as I wear a lot of dresses. It’s just nice to get out of dog clothes!

Who? Carol Vorderman’s style is smart and feminine. I think she looks great.

Monthly spend: £200