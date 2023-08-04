Belfast Giants fundraiser aims to send Co Armagh superfan on dream trip to America

A fundraiser organised by the Belfast Giants is hoping to send a young Co Armagh fan with a rare genetic disorder on a dream trip to the US.

Blake McCaughey (15), from Tandragee, has spent most of his life fighting illness. He was born with two chromosome deletions and abnormal muscle fibres.

Before he was even two, he had been admitted to hospital 33 times and had battled pneumonia 19 times. Blake also has irreversible intestinal failure, which means he cannot eat or drink and is fed through a tube.

So to help make special memories for Blake and his family, the fundraiser was set up by A View From The Bridge - the Belfast Giants’ podcast.

The Odyssey Trust has already committed to donating £1,000 and the plan is for the young man to go to Boston.

Blake McCaughey with his mum Christine, dad Andrew, and sister Pixie. Pic: Marie Allen

Giants head coach Adam Keefe has asked for supporters to head to the GoFundMe page.

He said: “For many years, Blake has embodied what it means to be a Giants fan. There’s absolutely no doubt that it’s been an incredibly tough few years for Blake, and his family, and we want to show our support and appreciation through this fundraising initiative.

“Blake is a remarkable young man, and I would urge all ice hockey supporters, Giants fan or not, to help us raise as much money as possible to get Blake to Boston.”

So far, almost half of the £10,000 target has been raised.

In a post on the GoFundMe page, it said: “We want to send a very special boy on the trip of a lifetime and we need your help to do it. Our special little friend is Blake McCaughey and it’s very fair to say that none of us would want to go through what Blake and his family have had to deal with since birth.

“The funds will be used to pay for flights, accommodation and day trips that can help to make memories for a family who just do not know what the future holds for Blake.”

In May 2017, Blake’s had to undergo open-heart surgery and was given a donor heart valve. Two years later, his health declined again as his stomach and bowel stopped correctly absorbing nutrients.

This caused dramatic weight loss, as well a drop in both heart rate and blood pressure. He ended up spending the next seven months in Craigavon Area Hospital before being moved.

Blake was then brought to the gastroenterology team at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children that December, with total parenteral nutrition (TPN) his last hope.

His TPN runs for around 16 hours per day to keep his body fully hydrated with vitamins, minerals and calories.

Blake spent the next three years in the Royal and was admitted to London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital for eight months. However, since last December, he has been back at his family home.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/blakes-boston