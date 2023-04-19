Belfast hip hop charity: ‘It’s about peace, love, unity and having fun’
The physical and mental benefits of engaging in hip hop are many, says 5th Element NI’s co-founder Paul Ashford
Catriona DohertyBelfast Telegraph
Co-founder of Belfast hip hop charity 5th Element NI, Paul Ashford, says one aim of the organisation is to empower young people through creativity, self-expression and freedom. It also champions hip hop culture in Belfast and engages with local communities to promote physical and mental wellbeing.