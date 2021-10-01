Belfast Telegraph Quiz of the week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

How closely do you follow belfasttelegraph.co.uk?

1 Which supermarket chain said there was no petrol shortage in Northern Ireland, but still put a £30 limit on the pumps?

2 Which popular high street store announced it is set to open a 10th Northern Ireland branch in Craigavon?

3 James Bond is on a mission to save cinema as the latest movie No Time To Die received its premiere. But in how many films has Daniel Craig played the role of Bond?

4 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were at Ulster University’s Magee campus, where they met a spider called what?

5 Owners were hit with a 30% hike in annual fees at which popular caravan park?

6 The leaders of the four main unionist parties signed a declaration reaffirming their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol. The four were Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP), Doug Beattie (UUP), Jim Allister (TUV) and who?

7 Series 3 of Derry Girls began filming, but why was one of the leading stars missing?

8 Emotions ran high for Rory McIlory after the USA beat Europe to win the Ryder Cup, but which US star did Rory manage to defeat in his singles match?

9 The Belfast restaurant of Northern Ireland chef Danny Millar was added to the Michelin Guide this week. What is it called?

10 And finally... a walking stick used by which famous Irishman fetched £52,000 at auction this week?

Answers

1 Asda

2 Primark

3 Five — Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021)

4 Charlotte

5 Golflinks Holiday Homes in Portrush

6 Billy Hutchinson (PUP)

7 Nicola Coughlan is currently shooting series two of Netflix drama Bridgerton

8 Xander Schauffele

9 Stock

10 Michael Collins