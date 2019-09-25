Belfast Telegraph readers' autumn photos 2019 - send us your pictures

Ballintoy Harbour by Jonathan Leathem

Harvest at Scrabo by Derek Black.

Sunset from Seahaven, Groomsport across Belfast Lough by Alison Coyle.

Slieve Lamagan reflected in Binian Lough in the Mournes on 19 September 2019 by Willie Carville.

Sunset from Duncrue by Gordon Glenn

Cavehill at sunrise by Gordon Glenn.

Cavehill at sunrise by Gordon Glenn.

Picture by Rose McClelland

Picture by Rose McClelland

Picture by Rose McClelland

Picture by Rose McClelland.

Autumn near the Mournes by Martin Barry.

Sunrise at the Giant's Causeway by Jonathan Leathem.

Portstewart Strand on September 18 by Carmel Lagan.

Benone Beach, Downhill on September 19 by Carmel Lagan.

Harvest at Scrabo by Derek Black.

Belfast Telegraph readers' stunning photographs never fail to capture the changing of the season in all its glory.

The sight of leaves turning from green to gold shows that autumn is very much here - so send us your favourite snap of autumn in Ulster and we will add it to our 2019 gallery.

Above you'll find a selection of the wonderful photos we've already received - can you top them?

Remember to let us know where and when the picture was taken.

Send your autumn pictures to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk