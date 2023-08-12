Belfast’s Assembly Rooms: The birthplace of Presbyterian radicalism and liberalism that has been left to rot
In an extract from his new book, Belfast: The Story of a City and Its People, writer and political Feargal Cochrane laments the decline of one of the capital’s once most important landmarks
No building in Belfast has experienced the arc of ascent and decline as vividly as the Assembly Rooms, once a proud central hub for 18th Century merchants doing business and holding town meetings, today a largely forgotten derelict eyesore in the centre of the city.