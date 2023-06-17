Belfast’s party bikes: A booming industry that may grind the gears of some
The industry leaves authorities asking what ‘image do we want to project of city’
Áine Toner and Gillian Halliday
Belfast has made strides in recent years in encouraging its citizens to ditch the car for two-wheeled transport with cycle lanes and pedestrian areas dotted throughout the city centre. And while there’s been the classic debate between driver and cyclist, there’s another one that has been stepping up a gear as summer season gets underway.