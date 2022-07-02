Big read: How will the fall of Roe v Wade impact Northern Ireland?

The fall of Roe v Wade has ensured both sides of the abortion debate in Northern Ireland have hardened their respective positions, writes Gillian Halliday

An abortion rally takes place at Belfast City Hall in Belfast on June 29, 2022 (Credit: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

Gillian Halliday

When the United States gets a cold, the rest of the world sneezes. It’s an often quoted handy phrase that has been used by commentators and experts throughout the decades to underline the nation’s standing as a global powerhouse — economically, politically and culturally.