Big read: How will the fall of Roe v Wade impact Northern Ireland?
The fall of Roe v Wade has ensured both sides of the abortion debate in Northern Ireland have hardened their respective positions, writes Gillian Halliday
Gillian Halliday
When the United States gets a cold, the rest of the world sneezes. It’s an often quoted handy phrase that has been used by commentators and experts throughout the decades to underline the nation’s standing as a global powerhouse — economically, politically and culturally.