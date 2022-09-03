Big read: My catfishing nightmare - ‘I’m waiting for someone to sit across from me and start a date I don’t know I’m supposed to be on’

A year ago, 29-year-old Aoibhin discovered a person was posing as her on multiple online dating apps using her real name and address. She tells Ellen Coyne about the devastating impact this has had on her life, why the authorities can’t help and her determination to find out the catfish’s identity

'Every time I walk down the street, I think I’m going to see her'

Ellen Coyne Sat 3 Sep 2022 at 15:40