Big read: Should children and teenagers be on social media?
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made headlines recently when the rapper called out his ex-wife for allowing daughter North to appear on TikTok. Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his 11-year-old son isn’t allowed a mobile phone. Here, Belfast Telegraph education correspondent Mark Bain explains why he hasn’t banned either for his teenagers...
Mark Bain
Anyone who has children in their teenage years will no doubt have memories of sitting down and watching the Disney/Pixar favourite, Finding Nemo.