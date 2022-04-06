Big read: Should children and teenagers be on social media?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made headlines recently when the rapper called out his ex-wife for allowing daughter North to appear on TikTok. Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his 11-year-old son isn’t allowed a mobile phone. Here, Belfast Telegraph education correspondent Mark Bain explains why he hasn’t banned either for his teenagers...

Are we doing enough to safeguard children while they use social media?

Mark Bain Wed 6 Apr 2022 at 07:00