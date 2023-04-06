Bono and the Good Friday Agreement: ‘The role he played can’t be understated’

It wasn’t just politicians who played a pivotal role in Northern Ireland’s path to peace. We hear from three people from across civic society who also played a part

The Edge, John Hume, Bono, David Trimble and Tim Wheeler at the Waterfront Hall for the Belfast Concert For Yes Vote in May 1998. Picture: Gerry Penny/AFP via Getty Images

From ‘Yes’ campaigners and artists to polling station volunteers and pop superstars, people from across civic society got on board to get the deal over the line and make the Troubles a thing of the past.

​‘I like to think the Build Trust poster played its part’

​As political negotiations heated up in the early months of 1998, all eyes were on Stormont. Yet, with much talk of the need to “build trust” in Northern Ireland, Belfast-based artist Martin Carter (65) wasn’t sure the people doing the talking were really listening.

“The politicians were all there on TV talking about building trust but, as far as I could see, what they were really talking about was the lack of it,” he says.

“And it occurred to me that ‘build trust’ was a message people could do with hearing.”

So, after printing 10,000 posters displaying the words ‘Build Trust’ emblazoned in white print on a purple background to be distributed across Northern Ireland, Martin and friends got a stone made, adorned with the same message — this time to be delivered straight to the politicians.

“We were in the weeks before the agreement was made and people from across society were up at Stormont regularly just trying to get the message out there that a deal had to be done,” the artist recalls.

“Back then I was based at the Lawrence Street Workshops in the university part of the city, as I am now, and on this particular day about eight of us took the stone to Stormont.”

With the van stopped at the bottom of the lane by security, it was a long walk up the hill — but worth it in the end.

“We lugged it eventually over to Castle Buildings, where it was placed outside the door used by all the politicians over the crucial weeks ahead,” recalls Martin.

“At around two feet long by 18 inches, it wasn’t huge, but it was heavy and made from limestone — the same material as the Stormont building itself — so it was a long old walk.

“But we were glad they’d have to walk past it, with that very clear message looking at them every day as they went to work. As far as I’m aware, Stormont doesn’t have a motto, but I think ‘Build Trust’ would be a perfect motto for this place.

“All sorts of big names were pictured beside the stone, from Tony Blair and Ian Paisley to US Senator George Mitchell. I later heard that it had made its way inside Castle Buildings, but at this point, I’m not quite sure where it ended up. It could still be there for all I know.

“I like to think it played its part, though, at the time, which is great,” says Martin.

​‘The atmosphere in the Waterfront was incredible’​

With the political deal agreed, next came the challenge of getting it voted through by the public in referendums in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Just days prior to the crucial vote, history was made when U2 frontman Bono held aloft the hands of John Hume and David Trimble at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall. Tim Husbands was managing director of the venue at the time.

“We were not made aware of the U2 and Bono connection until just a few days before,” recalls Tim.

“We knew there would be an event extolling the virtues of the Good Friday Agreement and, as far as I can remember, we knew the local band Ash were going to be there, but I think the expectation was that it would be a fairly dry, political affair.”

In the end, it was anything but.

“Even though we’d had the heads-up that it might be happening a couple of days earlier, we still weren’t 100% sure, even a few hours before it all happened, whether U2 would actually be there,” says Tim.

“It was one of those days where you just didn’t know what would happen next, and the atmosphere was incredible when we got the nod that it was all going ahead.

“I remember the band arrived outside the Waterfront Hall and we went out to greet Bono and shake his hand, before he was ushered away for talks with John Hume and David Trimble.”

The now iconic venue had been open just little over a year when the eyes of the world descended on it, and the excitement on the day was huge for everyone involved.

“If someone had told me the day I’d started that we’d have U2 and Bono performing, I’d have laughed,” says Tim, who also welcomed Bill Clinton and Tony Blair to the venue later that year.

“But they were so generous with their time, performing three or four songs in the midst of all that was going on.

“I remember John Hume and David Trimble on the day too. They were in good form, excited, although naturally a bit nervous too, because this was a very important, high-profile event that would bring a lot of attention to all their efforts.

“The role Bono played can’t be understated. His interest — his decision to take the time to get involved — and the interest his appearance generated gave people of Northern Ireland a real sense of how seriously this was being taken by people around the world.”

Tim, now chief executive of Leopardstown Racecourse, adds: “For my part, I had to make sure everyone got on stage OK. And once that was done, I was able to rush to the front of the stage, along with everyone else, to see the whole thing unfold. It was a hairs-standing-on-the-back-of-your-neck moment, one I’ll never forget.”

​‘The polling station in west Belfast was just brimming with anticipation’

​Pauline Mulholland, a lifelong backer of the SDLP, was in Palm Beach, Florida, the day the historic peace deal was agreed.

Six weeks later, she was back in the thick of the action at a west Belfast polling station as the people of Northern Ireland came out to have their say.

“The work the politicians did at that time was incredible,” says Pauline (65).

“We were so proud of the huge part played by John Hume, in particular. My father, Jimmy Fulton, along with my mother, Mary, were founding members of the party and as a family we’d followed every twist and turn during the negotiations.

“Unbelievably, when it came to the deal actually being made, we were at the other side of the world visiting my sister, but even that was a wonderful experience because we were able to get an insight into the huge global impact the deal had made.

“There, on the front page of the local paper, was a headline that read: ‘A Good Friday in Northern Ireland’. It was incredible.”

Back home to Belfast after an Easter break to remember, Pauline, who has since retired from work as a civil servant, hit the streets of the city for the ‘Yes’ campaign.

“It had taken a monumental effort to get to that stage; we had to get it over the line,” she says.

“It was a strange campaign, as the SDLP seemed to be the only people out knocking doors in our area. But as the referendum itself approached, the feeling of building momentum was palpable.

“People were really interested and engaged and they were glad to talk to us about what it all meant. We weren’t always used to that reception.”

On referendum day, May 22, 1998, Pauline took her spot at the polling station in west Belfast to keep the momentum up and get the voters through the doors.

“It was very exciting. We’d give the polling clerks voters’ ID and note down numbers of people arriving to get a feel for the turnout. We knew it was going to be strong,” recalls Pauline.

“The atmosphere that day was electric. And for our family, like lots of others, it felt very significant.

“We were all there — my parents and children, aunts and uncles. The whole place was brimming with anticipation.”

And as the count got underway at the King’s Hall the next day, Pauline and her family, along with dozens of others from across civic society who had campaigned tirelessly for the ‘Yes’ vote, headed to The King’s Head bar across the street.

“The big screen was up and we all watched with anticipation. It was absolutely amazing when the result came through; we knew we were on the right side of history.”