Boobingit boss Ruth Maguire hopes new book helps mums get to grips with breastfeeding
New mothers in lockdown have had to cope without the same level of breastfeeding support they might have enjoyed in normal times, but breastfeeding peer supporter and Boobingit website owner Ruth Maguire has launched a new eBook that will help them on their journey. Linda Stewart finds out more
Linda Stewart
For Deliana, the first latch went perfectly, but within hours it became clear that she didn't have enough milk. She had arranged to see a lactation consultation after the birth of her son, but thanks to Covid-19 restrictions, it wasn't to be, and for weeks she struggled to establish a good breastfeeding routine.