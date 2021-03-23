Boobingit boss Ruth Maguire hopes new book helps mums get to grips with breastfeeding

New mothers in lockdown have had to cope without the same level of breastfeeding support they might have enjoyed in normal times, but breastfeeding peer supporter and Boobingit website owner Ruth Maguire has launched a new eBook that will help them on their journey. Linda Stewart finds out more

All smiles: Ruth Maguire with her children Rose and Alex

Linda Stewart Tue 23 Mar 2021 at 07:38