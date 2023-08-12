Book extract: Author Rosemary Mac Cabe’s This Is Not About You is a life story in a series of love stories

This Is Not About You is a life story in a series of love stories, with each chapter dedicated to a different man. Here, author Rosemary Mac Cabe writes about Scott

Some relationships are harder to write about than others, for reasons that seem obvious and, sometimes, for reasons that seem less obvious. The obvious reason is that this relationship lasted half a decade. I spent five years thinking this was the man I would spend my life with, that this was the man I would make a family with.

The other reasons are that I’m not really sure, now, looking back, what brought us together — nor am I sure what drove us apart. It feels like there was very little driving us in either direction, except, perhaps, sheer force of will.

I met Scott when I was twenty-seven; he was twenty-three, although he told me he was twenty-four. We both started out that relationship lying — him about his age, and me about the time that had elapsed between my last relationship and this one, about the days I’d spent single, mourning the end of a relationship that had given me a best friend, a house, a dog and a collection of bespoke artworks modelled after my own face.

It wasn’t so much a lie as it was my attempt to fudge the truth. We’d been broken up ‘for a while’, I told him, which was true, in a way, if ‘a while’ could be taken to mean two weeks and not, say, the twelve I was hoping he’d assumed it meant.

I was on my first night out since the breakup. Friends of friends were having Friday night drinks of a celebratory kind — a birthday, perhaps, or an engagement — in a newly opened five-star hotel near my house. We swigged Prosecco and listened to a Ladies’ Night playlist on Spotify while we got ready.

I have photographs of that night — me, wearing Ciara’s dress, with backcombed hair and fuchsia lipstick; the gals, posing for selfies like we used to when we cared about taking photographs with other people, and not just of ourselves. (Now, my phone memory is three-quarters full of photographs of myself, taken from a variety of angles, in different lighting. The other quarter is my son — I’m not entirely self- obsessed.)

Clare and I — we’ve been friends since meeting, at the age of four, in the Irish-language playschool my mother ran — had recently taken a course in burlesque. I had lied to everyone I knew, and myself, I suppose, in telling them that it was meant to be a great workout. To be honest, it was because I had just seen the film Burlesque, starring Cher and Christina Aguilera (in a terrible wig), and I just wanted to be sexy, like a cat, but wearing lingerie and high heels. I did learn to remove a pair of silk gloves with my teeth, but anything more than that was, I am sad to report, beyond me.

The studio was mirrored, which added insult to injury. Without them, I think, I could happily have shimmied and sashayed away, in the mistaken belief that I was doing ‘it’ right — being sexy, walking seductively and in time to the music — but there was no avoiding the glare of my reflection. Next to a half-dozen other women walking the same walk, shimmying the same shimmy, my distinct lack of grace was all too apparent.

Rosemary's new book

As it turns out, all I needed was a few stiff drinks, because after a scattering of Proseccos and several expensive gin and tonics, quaffed on the rooftop of the latest ‘place to be’, Clare and I began to show off our newly acquired skills. We walked in tandem, and I was right — without the mirrors to shame me with a vision of my true self, I was a goddess. I was Julianne Hough, or (a much younger) Cher, removing an invisible glove to the beat of the music with glistening, pearly-white teeth.

Scott approached with a friend — asking, I think, what it was that we were doing. At the time I thought they were asking in admiration, in awe. ‘Where did you learn to do such a thing?!’ I imagined them asking us. The reality was, I’m sure, slightly more pedestrian. ‘What are you doing ?!’ could be interpreted as admiring, bemused or, I dread to think, horrified.

We ended up spending the whole evening together, discussing the kinds of things I used to bring up to impress men — Star Wars, mainly — moving closer to one another at the bar until, finally, at the behest of a friend of his (‘Are you guys ever going to kiss?!’) we finally locked lips, sliding hands around one another’s waists, threading our fingers through each other’s hair (my backcombing made this challenging, to say the least).

When the end of the night came, not long after that moment, he asked me to go home with him. He was living with his mum, he told me, but she was ‘really cool — she won’t care if you come home with me’. I imagined some unusual circumstances that had resulted in them selling the family home, moving into a modern, two- bed apartment near the city centre. It would be like a bachelor pad, I thought, with his young, hip mum leading her young, hip life.

Of course, like my burlesque performance, the truth was far more pedestrian. The house was, in fact, his family home — a four-bedroom, semi-detached red-brick in the suburbs. The stairs were lined with photographs of him and his siblings at significant life moments. There was a bright Red Devil teddy bear in his bedroom, a mascot from his favourite football team, that I laughed at, which seemed to embarrass him — in the moment, it didn’t occur to me that this was an unusual occurrence for him, that he didn’t bring women home to his mum’s house on the reg, sneaking them up the carpeted stairs past the ghosts of family Christmases past.

Read more Co Down author Dara McAnulty shares advice for autistic students who are heading off to uni

When I took off my clothes — Ciara’s dress, black tights, the highest heels I owned and a black bodysuit I used to wear because it smoothed my lines and flattened my stomach — he told me, ‘You have an incredible body.’ I would remember those words a lot, in the five years following, because he would never compliment my body again.

We had quiet, awkward sex that didn’t quite do the trick for either of us and then slept in his single bed, our bodies pressed tightly against one another. When we woke up the following morning, he told me to be quiet — in the harsh light of day, as it turns out, his mum wasn’t as relaxed about his nocturnal adventures as he had told me. We waited to slip out until she had left for Saturday morning golf. I put back on my tights, my bodysuit, Ciara’s dress, my impossibly high shoes, and he drove me home in the car he shared with his younger sister.

I kind of knew, when we said goodbye at the end of my street, as I kissed him on the cheek and said, ‘Thanks for the ride’ (I may be rubbish at burlesque but I’m great at innuendo), that I’d hear from him again.

This Is Not About You by Rosemary Mac Cabe (Unbound) is available now