Bowling matches, Men's Shed, bridge nights and folk clubs... we miss our social life!

For many older people, their weekly get-togethers have been a lifeline which has been torn away by the self-isolation measures introduced to protect them from coronavirus. Linda Stewart talks to four men and women who are missing their friends

Lawn bowls enthusiast Margaret Currie (sixth from right in the second row) and friends

Bobby Forrest (80) has been a member of Limavady Men's Shed for the last six months. He is self-isolating with his wife Ann Cathleen and they have seven children.

He was having a seat made as a gift for someone who was retiring when he was first invited into the Men's Shed group for a cup of tea and asked if he wanted to join.

"At the time I was looking after my wife and she wasn't very well. But I decided a week or so later that I would join. It's only 200 yards from me and I would go past every day and wondered what it was like," Bobby says.

Before the lockdown he would have gone to the club every day.

"I would be doing housework in the morning and then I would go over for an hour or two. There's a lot of stuff on there. We sing, there's guitar playing for beginners, there's a pool table and a darts room and all. It's a home from home," he explains. "I've never met as lovely a group of people in my life."

A psychiatrist comes in every Monday and a district nurse also visits once a week, Bobby adds.

"Now that we are in lockdown, I miss it more than I did before lockdown. When you can't access something it means more than it did," he admits.

Before he joined Men's Shed he would have been quite isolated because his wife was in ill health and he would have stayed at home to look after her.

He says he has now settled into self-isolation once again, but the members of the Men's Shed still phone each other and the organisers keep in touch to make sure everything is all right.

"There is a tear in my eye when I think of the love Men's Shed has for me," Bobby says.

"I am an ex-athlete and I ran the legs off myself from I was 17 until I was 47. I can't get about very well now and I don't walk much, but I go there and if you need a chair they run over to you with it and a cup of tea. It makes you feel wanted.

"I couldn't believe there was a nicer bunch of people in the world. They were really all strangers to me and yet they couldn't do enough for me."

I miss... my bowling friends

Retired civil servant Margaret Currie (77), from the Cregagh Road in Belfast, is an avid lawn bowler. She is in lockdown with her husband Fred (79), a former school caretaker, and they have two daughters, two granddaughters and one grandson.

Margaret and Fred Currie

"I am really missing all my lawn bowling friends from all over the province. Most of us are all of a certain age and some in my own club at Shaftesbury in Annadale Avenue are still active bowlers, some of whom are well into their 80s and some even early 90s," she says.

"I miss all the friendship, fun, matches and afternoon teas."

Margaret began playing indoor bowls with her husband after her mother died in 1993, but soon found she preferred lawn bowling.

"Bowls have no borders, no religion, no nothing. It's unbelievable. It's a fraternity and you get to know people from all over the country.

"Neither my husband nor I are ever in, which is why we find this very strange. We play every day except Sunday. I would go and watch on a Wednesday if Fred's playing, and I play Thursday, Friday, Saturday in competitions and things. My children say they have to get an appointment to see their mum and dad!

"In a match you're playing for about two-and-a-half hours and you're constantly walking up and down the green and it helps you to stay healthy. You get the fresh air - and the rain."

The couple were due to go on holiday to Portugal but had to cancel when Covid-19 arrived. In the days leading up to the lockdown Margaret became more wary of going out and about as normal.

"I went down to the bank and I was scared, and I said to my husband: 'I'm really frightened'. And that was it. My daughter brings me our shopping and we just don't go out. We may take a brief walk round where we live, but you meet people that you know and you hate not stopping to talk," Margaret says.

"We are fortunate that we have a balcony and we can get out there for a bit of fresh air. I've been knitting hats for wee premature babies and Fred has been doing 1,000-piece jigsaws, just passing the time. There's only so much you can clean."

The couple Facetime their family every night and it was their daughter's birthday recently.

"They stood outside. It was awful because you wanted to give them a hug and you couldn't," Margaret explains.

"I miss my family and I miss my friends. You wonder if you are going to see them again because it's another year, the league usually finishes a week before the end of August.

"But everything has been cancelled this year, and you wonder if you are going to see these people again. You think: will it ever be the same again? You will be afraid to hug people and shake hands and do all the things you used to do."

In the meantime Margaret says they can cope with self-isolation as long as they can get outside for fresh air.

"I'd rather be in here and safe than risk being out. The only things I miss are my friends and family, and my daughter's dog. And I also miss my shopping - I am a shopaholic. When I'm not bowling I am up the shops; I love clothes and getting my nails done and my hair done.

"But I am a very positive person. I just think if we do everything we are told everything will be okay. Where we are sitting we can see people in their cars going about and you think it wasn't like this a week ago. Every day was like Sunday, but this week there were more people about."

I miss... my folk club

Retired sociology professor Bill Rolston (73) is an organiser of the Sunflower Folk Club, which meets every Thursday in the Sunflower Bar in Belfast. The dad-of-two is in lockdown in the city with a friend.

Retired professor Bill Rolston is missing the folk music sessions in the Sunflower Bar in Belfast

Bill took part on and off in the folk scene in Belfast for many years, but never went regularly to events until he retired and got involved with the Sunflower Folk Club, which started six years ago.

He says: "I play guitar and sing. Normally the second half is an invited group or artist and the first half is floor singers.

"I regard it as my religious observance. Since I retired I wouldn't miss it, I have refused some great dinner dates for it.

"With my retirement I got really involved. I got to meet some older friends that I knew and got to meet some new friends, it's the high point of my week and my day."

As Covid-19 loomed the members debated over when to close the folk club, but the decision was taken out of their hands when the owner of the Sunflower Bar announced he was shutting the premises.

"The following week was to be my night, I was to be the main artist. But like Arnold, I will be back," Bill says.

The members managed without their folk fix for a couple of weeks and then began chatting about reviving it online.

"Through some research work I am doing at the moment I started having Zoom meetings and I thought I'd try it," Bill explains.

He admits the first attempt was a disaster, with everyone kicked out of the call after they hit the 40-minute limit for a free Zoom meeting. Bill is now paying for the professional version of Zoom, but admits it's still trial and error. However, an incredible 42 people attended last week.

"In the end it's worth it because it keeps the music going and keeps us in touch, but it's not like the real thing at all," Bill adds.

"One of my friends thinks that when this is all over we will realise how easy it was to do these things online. But I don't agree. I think there will be such a backlash against this technology that we will try to meet as much in person as possible to make up for not having met in person.

"This is a second best, but it's way better than nothing at all, that's for sure. However, there is something about the physicality of everything that is lacking. To me, it's like books or Kindles. You miss the physicality of holding a book in your hands and I can't get used to it. I'll be glad to get back to the real thing."

I miss... my bridge nights

Retired teacher Maura McGaughey (75) is a member of three bridge clubs with her husband Noel (77), a retired consultant engineer. Tragically, three of their children, Fiona, Dara and Rory, are deceased. They keep in touch with their daughter Aideen and grandchildren Jacob (11) and Eva (7) while self-isolating.

Maura McGaughey

Maura got involved in bridge during her first teaching job 40 years ago when her friends decided to learn together.

"When my husband was coming up to retirement he decided to take it up and I taught him everything he knows," she says.

"I miss the company.

"You are meeting the same people all the time and it's only when you are isolated that you realise they really have become friends over all these years.

"One couple had a son who was in that part of China when coronavirus broke out and we were asking every week how he was, and that is cut off now. You get to know people and ask how their families are."

The couple play bridge three times a week and are members of Derryvolgie, St Joseph's Carryduff and Instonians bridge clubs.

"The bridge clubs closed down slightly in advance of the rest of the closures," Maura says.

"People were getting out, because you're so close to people when you're playing bridge.

Maura McGaughey

"So the bridge clubs decided to close in the meantime. That was around St Patrick's Day and now it's just the two of us. The thing I miss most are my two grandchildren; they come round and wave in every so often."

Naturally, because the couple have lost three of their children, their grandchildren are very special to them.

"I think we've learned what matters. The worst has happened to us and we can cope with anything else," she says.

Maura says she is still in touch with her friends from school and university and they are very good at keeping in contact, but it isn't the same as meeting up.

"What I miss is going to bookshops, I would have spent hours in a bookshop. I do miss that, as well as the bridge," she says.

"When it comes to Thursday night I always think we should be playing bridge, because we never missed a Thursday and we know everybody there very well.

"But I think we are very lucky when I see people in tower blocks and confined spaces with small children. We are lucky to look out our window and see the River Lagan, and that is nice."

And Maura adds: "I think we've learned to be thankful for the things that are good and my daughter has been great, because she's always on the phone to see if we need anything."