Break for the border: Belfast and Derry see surge in visitors from Republic… but is it feeding spike in Donegal Covid cases

Restaurants and pubs in Belfast and Londonderry are seeing a surge in business as visitors from the Republic travel north. But is it feeding a spike in Covid cases in Donegal? Kathy Donaghy reports

Cheers: Diners relax in the Walled City Brewery at Ebrington Square, Derry. Credit: Joe Dunne

Kathy Donaghy Sat 10 Jul 2021 at 00:23