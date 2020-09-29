Breast Cancer Awareness Month: We are survivors... here’s why other young women must be vigilant

Ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month which begins on Thursday, three NI women tell Marie Foy how they overcame the disease.

'Telling people was the worst'

Eileen McCay (49), a clinic co-ordinator at Altnagelvin Hospital, was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. She lives in Londonderry with her parents and dog Harry. Eileen says:

"I first noticed a rash around my nipple. I was a sunbed freak and had been using them a lot to get a tan as I was a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding.

When the rash started to crust over I went to my GP who thought it was eczema and prescribed cream. It got worse so the GP referred me to the breast clinic at Altnagelvin where I had two mammograms and two biopsies on the same day.

When it came to the second biopsy I knew it wasn't good and I got my sister to come to the clinic to be with me. That same afternoon, in January 2018, I was diagnosed with Paget's disease of the nipple, a rarer form of cancer, and a tumour on my chest wall.

It was very scary, a huge shock. I thought 'Oh God, this is it'. I was worried how I was going to tell my parents - telling people was the worst.

I had a mastectomy followed by chemotherapy, which finished in May 2018, and hormone treatment, which finished in April last year. There was always the worry that it might have spread.

I'm very into fitness, weights and bootcamp so I am aware of how I look. I decided not to have reconstruction but I attend Cancer Focus NI's wonderful bra-fitting service for special bras, so I can feel and look like myself and comfortable in my own clothes.

I knew cancer was something I had to deal with and I tried to be as positive as I could. I did have a thing about losing my hair but I decided to get my head shaved - it came off when I wanted it to, not when the chemo did.

'What if...' is always at the back of your mind. I still have some health issues but I'm trying to get on with my life and get my fitness back - adjusting to the new normal. I went back to bootcamp three months after my chemo - it's my happy place.

I think that Cancer Focus NI's plan for a support service for young women is such a great idea. We seem to hear a lot more about young women getting cancer. It is really tough to perhaps be facing a mastectomy when you're young.

Positivity and friendship are the most important things and I had a great group of friends around me. Just checking yourself and being more aware is so important too. I certainly didn't associate a rash with cancer, it isn't only about finding a lump - I didn't have one.

So, why not have a have a virtual girls' night in and raise some funds for this really good cause."

'I realise how lucky I am'

Susan Morgan

Breast cancer survivor Susan Morgan (50), from Downpatrick, who is recovering from breast cancer, has just raised over £5,000 for Cancer Focus NI by walking a solo 100-mile route in Scotland. A lecturer at Ulster University, she is married to Seamus Fitzsimons and has two children, Aine (18) and Rory (15). Susan says:

"I was diagnosed a year ago with two tumours in my left breast, one 4cm and the other 1.4cm. I had a mastectomy and lymph nodes removed. That was followed by six rounds of chemo and 15 rounds of radiotherapy and I'm now on hormone therapy.

I had noticed a change in the shape of my breast. It slightly dented in and was noticeable when I sat in a particular way. I thought it was probably one of the changes that happens during menopause.

There had been no signs in terms of feeling unwell or anything else to indicate that there was something wrong. It is very easy to dismiss the signs and not take immediate action - and it did take me a few months to go to the doctor. I don't know if it would have made a difference if I'd gone earlier but the cancer had spread to my lymph nodes.

When I did go to my GP he sent me very promptly to the breast clinic and they were able to tell me within two hours that I had cancer.

It was a massive shock, as it is for every woman. I'd had a heart attack in January 2017, a bleed in the heart which clotted, and thought, no, this can't be happening too. I considered myself a healthy person and this was just awful.

I'd been going to Cancer Focus NI's art therapy group and had just started an art journal when Covid happened. Obviously everything stopped at that point but I had picked up enough of the skills and continued on myself during lockdown. I have a lovely journal as a result.

I used art throughout the rest of my chemo and radiotherapy. It was really good for me. It was a brilliant way of zoning out, escaping for a while, and it was a way of relaxing from all the tension.

I've also used the Cancer Focus NI bra-fitting service in Downpatrick which is brilliant.

Cancer is still a subject that people are uncomfortable talking about but we need to get the message out that we must all be vigilant.

I've recently celebrated my 25th wedding anniversary and I realise how lucky I am to have reached that landmark.

I'd encourage women and girls everywhere to hold a virtual girls' night in to raise funds for the new Cancer Focus NI service for younger women with breast cancer."

'I was first diagnosed at 31 years old'

Miriam Hamilton

Miriam Hamilton (66), from Downpatrick, is married to Neil and has three children, Mark (bassist with the band Ash), Catherine and David, and nine grandchildren. She has been diagnosed with breast cancer three times. Miriam says:

"I was just a mum of 31 and couldn't believe it when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. My youngest David was only two-and-a-half. I'd felt a lump and had to have a lumpectomy. I was so lucky that my mum could come to stay with us during my radiotherapy, so I could get some rest.

I later joined the newly formed Cancer Focus NI support group in Downpatrick, which was a fantastic help to me. The group wasn't just for younger women but I enjoyed it so much, there is a strong social element. I've made true friendships that have lasted down the years - friends who give you advice when you need it and also raise your spirits when times are tough. I think it's good to let new members see that there is life beyond the stage they are at in their cancer journey.

I was first diagnosed 35 years ago and I was asked if I had finished my family. Luckily I was happy with my three children - it must be so difficult for young women who have yet to have their family, which is one area where this new support service will be able to help.

After my first diagnosis life went back to normal and it was 19 years later that a second tumour was found in the other breast during a routine check-up. This was deep-seated so I hadn't felt anything. I had another lumpectomy, radiotherapy and chemotherapy - the chemo was hard - though at least the children were grown up by then.

I was tested for the BRCA gene and it was a relief when it came back negative. It's good to know I haven't passed on the gene to my grandchildren.

I was diagnosed again with a deep seated tumour in my right breast in December 2018 after another check-up and, with my consultant, I decided it was time for a double mastectomy. It was then that I started to use the excellent Cancer Focus NI bra-fitting service which has a base in Downpatrick.

It was a shock to get that news but the way I look at it, I had 19 years between the second and third times. A lot of people don't get that. There were never any tears. I have done well and I'm going to do well again. You take each diagnosis one at a time.

When I heard that I didn't have to have chemotherapy or Herceptin, just hormone therapy this time, I seriously couldn't believe it, I was skipping out of the place.

I feel great now, I'm back to my golf and walking every day. Things have improved so much over the years and you also get amazing support from the breast care nurses in hospital.

I'd encourage women and girls across Northern Ireland to have a virtual girls' night in and raise funds for Cancer Focus NI's new support service for younger women. You just never know when you or someone you know might need that extra helping hand."

1,450 diagnosed annually in NI

Cancer Focus states that one in 10 women in Northern Ireland get breast cancer. Around 1,450 local women are diagnosed each year and approximately 80% of these are over the age of 50. However, breast cancer can and does also happen to both younger women and a small number of men. Over the last 10 years the number of breast cancer cases have increased by 25% (from 1,182 in 2008 to 1,455 in 2018). Cancer Focus NI has made a short video introduced by its ambassador, Cool FM radio presenter Rebecca McKinney, showing how to check your breasts. You can find out more about the Support Your Girls campaign and the signs and symptoms on the charity's website, www.cancerfocusni.org/girls. The charity is also holding a virtual Pink Run on October 25.