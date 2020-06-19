Breathlessness, palpitations, aches and extreme fatigue... the plight of NI's Covid-19 'long haulers' battling sickness months after falling ill
While most coronavirus patients recover within two weeks, researchers examining the tracing app data have found that as many as one in 10 suffers for three weeks or more — and some experience symptoms for months on end. Here, Linda Stewart talks to three local people still experiencing severe symptoms many weeks after contracting the virus
Mum-of-three Pat Conroy (80), from north Belfast, was in the Mater Hospital for two and a half weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. She is still experiencing symptoms long after being released from hospital on Good Friday.