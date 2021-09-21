Cameron Tharmaratnam re-visits the racism he faced growing up playing football in Northern Ireland in documentary
It was on the tension-gripped streets of New York during Black Lives Matter protests in summer 2020 that the seeds were sown in the head of a young mixed-race actor from Co Down for a documentary re-visiting the racism that he had faced growing up — especially playing football — in Northern Ireland. Ivan Little reports
Ivan Little
Irish/Asian Cameron Tharmaratnam from Holywood had been living and working in NYC when the States were engulfed in riots and demonstrations after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt for nine minutes on the neck of African-American man George Floyd who subsequently died after complaining that he couldn’t breathe.