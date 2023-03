Carl Frampton: how he’s getting to grips with life out of the ring

The Jackal may have retired from boxing but, as he tells Audrey Watson, he’s still involved with the sport — without taking the punches — as a pundit and is keeping busy with a new six-part podcast on BBC Sounds

Hold on: Carl Frampton takes on MMA Fighter Leah McCourt in a challenge for his podcast

Audrey Watson Tue 23 Nov 2021 at 19:54