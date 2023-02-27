Carryduff woman on why more need to ‘speak out’ about eating disorders

A Carryduff woman that developed bulimia a decade ago is encouraging people with similar experiences to ‘speak out’ and ask for help as National Eating Disorders Awareness Week starts.

Five years ago, Niamh Brownlee spent a month in hospital, where she was being treated for depression.

At that point, the 29-year-old’s bulimia had also been “raging on in the background” and she pointed out that mental illness often goes hand in hand with eating disorders (EDs), adding: “It’s never really about the food.”

EDs can include a range of unhealthy eating patterns. These can include anorexia, with symptoms involving trying to maintain a below-normal weight through starvation or too much exercise. Bulimia is characterised by regular, often secretive bouts of overeating followed by self-induced vomiting.

“Everybody’s totally different and for some people it can be triggered by trauma in their life,” said Niamh.

“For me, it was a long period of very low self-esteem; feeling terrible about myself coupled with anxiety.

“I was a very anxious child and I was very tough on myself. I was a perfectionist and a people pleaser, and I think all of that sort of came together and started to make me zone in on all of the things I could do in my life to try and be the very best person I could be,

“I started to put some of that energy into my body and my weight and how I could control that.

"Also, there was a really strong conversation for so many of us then around body image and commenting on people’s bodies in magazines, or these diets that were everywhere. That definitely contributed as well.”

Niamh Brownlee (29) has released a book, Struggling To Breathe, which details her time spent on a psychiatric ward

Katie Graden Spence, service coordinator for the Eating Disorders Association in Northern Ireland (EDANI), says that the charity has even had parents and carers reaching out about children as young as four, who are presenting with symptoms of EDs.

“Generally with children this young, it is ARFID — ‘Avoidance, Restrictive Food Intake Disorder’ — which can be due to a number of reasons, such as sensory issues or a fear of choking,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“EDs do not discriminate. They impact all genders, ages, cultures and backgrounds, and we also need to debunk the myth that you must be really thin to have an ED. You can not tell just by looking at someone whether or not they have an eating disorder.”

Niamh has also recently released a book, Struggling To Breathe, which is the diary she kept while she was an inpatient on the psychiatric ward in Belfast, in the hopes that it will help others realise ‘they’re not alone’ in how they think or feel.

“That period was a really awful time in terms of the eating disorder and it’s spoken about in the book in a really dark way and in a lot of detail,” she said.

“Thankfully now whenever I read back on it, it’s like a different person from where I’m at. I’m not fully recovered yet but I am doing so much better from it.

“That’s one of the reasons why I decided to start talking about it now, because when you’re in it, it’s so hard to ever imagine being free of it.

“I knew that what I was doing was bad and wrong, but I never really said the words bulimia or eating disorder for years until I went to the doctor.”

Niamh initially developed bulimia as she was turning 18 and kept it a secret from her loved ones — which is a large characteristic of EDs — until around her final year of university, when her mother noticed something was wrong and took her to see the GP.

Katie Graden Spence

She added: “That was the first time I’d ever spoken about it or said it out loud, or admitted that there was anything happening.

“For six or seven years I would think of it as this thing I would have to do to make myself feel better, and to control my weight and control my body.

“I had convinced myself it was the only way for me to live.

“One of the biggest turning points for me is whenever I started to attend support groups with the Eating Disorders Association.

“That was the first time I had ever met or spoken to anybody else who was also struggling with food.

"Hearing the stories of these girls and boys was incredible to me.

“I thought, ‘if we are all having the same feelings and carrying out the same behaviours, it must be this outside illness that has taken over us, it’s not us and it’s not me. It’s the eating disorder.’

“I think the more open people can be about what’s going on in their heads, they’ll feel less isolated and maybe give some other people the courage to start having conversations as well.

“I can see now that there will be a day when I don’t have an eating disorder anymore.”

Katie further noted that in 2022, EDANI answered 2,115 emails, took 726 calls, had 30 support groups, 81 support group attendees, and 31 face-to-face appointments.

“Our appointments were averaging two or three per month, but our demand for in-person support has skyrocketed. This month so far I have had 14 face-to-face appointments, with a further four scheduled for Monday,” she continued.

The charity estimates that in Northern Ireland, between 18,000 and 20,000 people live with an ED at any one time.

The prevalence of EDs also seems to be rising in all age groups. Official figures show that in 2011/12, 272 people were diagnosed, but that had jumped to 518 in 2018/19 — up by 90%.

The number of hospitalisations also increased (1,587 to 2,292), as did the number of emergency cases (225 to 452).

If you are living with an eating disorder, or know someone that is, you can contact EDANI via their helpline on 02890235959 or email info@eatingdisordersni.co.uk Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.