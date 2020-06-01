Cars, cakes, flowers, photographs... cancelled: How are NI wedding suppliers coping with the coronavirus crisis?
Bridal plans across Northern Ireland have been thrown into disarray due to the government ban on weddings, part of the strategy to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Outdoor weddings with 10 people present may be allowed from June 8, but it’s a tough time for suppliers, as Linda Stewart finds out
Andrea Adams (48), from Bangor, runs Angels Wedding Cars, a wedding chauffeur business which won the Transport of the Year category at the NI Weddings Awards 2020. She is in lockdown with husband Neil (52) and their two sons.