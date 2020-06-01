Cars, cakes, flowers, photographs... cancelled: How are NI wedding suppliers coping with the coronavirus crisis?

Bridal plans across Northern Ireland have been thrown into disarray due to the government ban on weddings, part of the strategy to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Outdoor weddings with 10 people present may be allowed from June 8, but it’s a tough time for suppliers, as Linda Stewart finds out

Fashion designer Mary Rose McGrath

Mon 1 Jun 2020 at 13:55