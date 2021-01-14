Cate Conway and Ciara Daly on being brought together through grief and launching new app The Life Lounge
Brought together last year by grief, two well known Belfast women want to make 2021 a better year for everyone. Radio presenter Cate Conway and make-up artist Ciara Daly tell Stephanie Bell about The Life Lounge, their new refreshing, community-based app
Stephanie Bell
Featuring upbeat and "down to earth" video content, live streams, downloads, self-help courses and interviews with wellbeing experts, the girls aim to give people easy tools to help overcome everyday struggles.