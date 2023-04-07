Celebrate Easter in NI with a cracking good time down the decades
Northern Ireland loves to celebrate Easter. Weekend takes a look through the archives to look at how we’ve enjoyed the holiday in years gone by.
1. In 2015 Luther and The Wirestar Idris Elba added a Hollywood feel to one of the island of Ireland’s most popular events: the ERC Circuit of Ireland Rally. Elba was spotted across Northern Ireland but this image was taken in Aughnacloy ahead of his participation in the rally as part of a television series the star was presenting at the time. The actor, with guidance from racing legend McRae, tested along a closed three-mile road deep in the Ulster countryside. Elba later drove in the Banbridge leg of the rally in a Ford Fiesta.
2. In 2007, four-year-old Madison Moore from Tullyalley, Londonderry, discovered the Easter bunny, Harvey, who had a sweet surprise in store for her when she visited Roe Valley Country Park.
3.This image looks like it was taken in the middle of a heat wave but it’s actually early April two years ago, when Ellen Knox, then 18, was starting on her first day on the job as a lifeguard at Portrush East Strand.
4.Back in April 1984, a group of children at Nazareth House, Londonderry were presented with a giant 25lb Easter egg from the management and staff of the local Woolworths store — surely the stuff of Easter dreams! Manager Robert McGarry is seen here handling over the gift to Diane McCrystal (8), Elaine Hepburn (12), Catherine McDonnell (4), Ursula McCrystal (12) and Siobhan McCrystal (10).
5. Easter is perhaps year’s most unpredictable holiday celebrations — weather-wise. Given its date changes each year, Easter can be more winter than spring. And this rather and sweet image, taken in 2021, is a case in point: here a ewe is feeding her lambs on Easter Tuesday amid the snow.
6.This carnival performer brought a colourful and glamorous feel to the annual Easter Monday festival parade in Bangor. Marchers took part in the parade during the annual Easter Monday festival in Bangor in April, 2012. It was a huge hit as thousands of people turned out to watch the participants.
7.Stumbling across images dating back to the 1950s is always a treat. And this one is no different. While chocolate lovers are probably used to seeing gigantic confectionary Easter eggs these days, back over seven decades ago is was a fairly rare thing, so these young patients at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in March 1959 are not exaggerating their admiration for this lovely egg, which was donated by Littlewoods to the Belfast Telegraph. The newspaper in turn presented it to staff nurse Dorothy Kells and nurse Anne Kerney.
8. Making headlines — Alison Baxter (7), Caroline Gamble (10) and Katrina Page (8), winners of Ebrington Primary School’s Easter Bonnet competition, April 1984.
9. Hats off to Claire Peacocke, who, aged seven in April 1985, created an Easter bonnet which was a pleasure to behold — and a real cracker of an eye-catcher!
10.Details are pretty scant about this scene, but it dates back to the end of March in 1958. What’s very evident though, is how sweet it is: a group of children enjoying the Easter tradition of rolling eggs down a hill. Decades later, it’s still a classic Easter pastime.
11. Back in April 1985 nine-year-old Deborah Maguire from Wolfhill Drive, Ligoniel, was wearing the Easter bonnet which won her the overall top award in a competition. A cracking good win!
12. Chick this image out! This is one way to stake a claim on a giant-sized Easter egg; this day-old Rhode Island bantam was one of the many hatched at Belfast Zoo in early April 1982, when officials were waiting patiently to see what appears from this emu egg.
13. Thirteen years ago, keen record-breakers braved the April showers at Stormont Estate as part of a world record-breaking attempt in the Largest Barefoot Walk, a charity event organised to raise awareness of the millions of people across the world who are too poor to own any footwear. Pictured are members of Vibe Academy who were jumping for joy to be part of the event.
14. Back in April 2011, four-year-old Gabi Lubasilska was enjoying the beach in Newcastle courtesy of a pony ride — the perfect way not to get sand in between your toes.
15.Hitting a hole in one are ‘Rory McIlroy’ and ‘Graeme McDowell’ who were pictured taking part in the parade during the annual Easter Monday festival in Bangor back in 2012.
16.Weekend doesn’t know when this image was taken by it shows Lauren Toner aged four from Belfast getting chased with by her brother Jack (left) and cousin Jamie Powell as they enjoy a day out in Newcastle over the Easter holidays.
17. It wouldn’t be a quintessential Northern Irish Easter break without a visit to Barry’s (which has since been over by new owners and is now Curry’s Fun Park) and of course a hop on all the stomach-churning rides. Of course, enjoying the fun on the famous Big Dipper is a must — assuming too much chocolate hasn’t been scoffed!
18.Dating back to April 1973, 19-year-old Marlene McGinley was proudly posing with the display of chocolate Easter eggs in a Derry store. What a brilliant sense of style, Marlene.
19.Weekend has scant details with this image, which dates back to April 1981 but a cheerful girl has a basket firmly in hand and is keeping a close watch on this giant Easter egg... Weekend would do the same too!
20.Back in mid-April 2011, these young princesses were picking flowers to celebrate the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton at Victorian College Preparatory department in Belfast before the Easter holidays.