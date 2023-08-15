Centenarian says secret to a long and happy life is a loving family

Billy with daughter Sara Wylie, granddaughter Meg Wylie and daughter Caroline Faith (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

A retired businessman who turned 100 on Sunday has said the secret to a long and healthy life is having a good family.

Billy Geary celebrated the incredible milestone with two parties, the first with relatives in a restaurant, and the second with fellow members of the Belfast East Rotary Club.

Asked what it took to reach 100, he said: “Love and support from a good family.

“Contentment is a big thing, but family is the most important thing in it all.

“I have a very loving and supportive family of four children, my two daughters and two sons.

“When my wife died 18 years ago, my son-in-law built a garage and an apartment in it, so I now live next door to my daughter and my other daughter lives 100 yards down the street.”

Asked how it felt to turn 100, he said: “I feel the same as I did when I was a young 99, but I feel very good.”

Billy Geary (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Mr Geary was made the vice-president of the Belfast East Rotary club earlier this year after 50 years as a member. He will become president next year.

Current president Ian Pollock complimented his lust for life and said he had no qualms about picking for the role, which he secured through an election.

He added: “That’s why I chose him. It’s his approach to life and the fact he’s so fit and healthy.”

Retired furniture businessman Mr Geary was born on a farm in Magheragall, Co Antrim, in 1923, the middle of five children, the rest of whom have since passed away.

“It was hard times,” he said. “In the 1920s we were out in the country and everyone was so poor, but we were quite happy.

“There was a service for my sister just this morning who passed away. She was 96, so I’m now the only one left.”

Despite his advancing years, Mr Geary does not let his age slow him down.

He is a regular fixture at Shandon Park Golf Club, taking to the green once a fortnight to play a few holes.

“I love the fresh air. It does you great,” he said.

He also plays bridge with friends and online.

Caroline, his daughter, described her father’s longevity as “remarkable”.

During his Rotary Club party yesterday, Mr Geary showed off a letter sent to him by Irish President Michael D Higgins.

It described him as having lived “through remarkable times during the history of Ireland and the world”.

“May you be surrounded today by the warmth of happy memories and secure in the knowledge that you continue to make this world a better place for all who love you,” Mr Higgins told the centenarian.

“I am delighted to send my warmest personal congratulations and most sincere good wishes, along with the enclosed centenarian payment.”

Mr Geary plans to giving the letter to the Rotary Club as a keepsake, alongside the Centenarian Bounty of just over £2,000 given to everyone born in Ireland on their 100th birthday.

“I’ve just been so blessed in many ways throughout my life. It would be sin for me to keep [the letter,” he said.

Making a speech at the party yesterday, he paid tribute to his children as one of the greatest achievements of his life and one of the reasons he had reached 100 years old.

He said: “There are very few people in life who have been as well off as me. They’ve kept me going.”