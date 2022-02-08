Cheapest Valentine’s Day ever… five ways to show your appreciation for your other half for £20 or less

We’ve found five romantic gifts that cost £20 or less – if you dare go down that road

The New Faber Book of Love Poems edited by James Fenton, £12.99, Waterstones.

And with this Valentine's Day free from lockdown, local people are searching for ways - and venues - in which to indulge their partner's every wish.

Not surprisingly, the average February 14 spend per person in Covid-affected 2021 was just £23 - a dramatic decrease on the £35 we were splashing on our loved ones just the year before.

And the encouraging news for cash-strapped lovers is that, according to new research, there's unlikely to be a significant increase in romantic spending this year.

Having said that, there are many who'll feel a little short changed as just over £20 is more likely to get you a Burger King rather than a romantic candlelit dinner for two.

According to the comparison site Finder's research, a couple's number one priority on Valentine's Day is getting a takeaway (27%) or cooking a special meal (26%).

This was closely followed by bingeing on a TV box set or movie together (21%), while playing a board game (5%) is the least preferred way of marking the special occasion.

Last year, nearly three quarters (73%) of us celebrated Valentine’s Day in Northern Ireland, which is lower than the enthusiastic 87% in 2020.

It’s estimated that up to 91% of the UK – who said romance was dead? - will be celebrating this year, with researchers projecting a nationwide spend of a whopping £1.37 billion this February 14 – or £22 per person.

With the big day looming, the Belfast Telegraph has come up with five ways to show your appreciation for your other half for £20 or less. Our gifts include an engraved necklace, luxury hand cream, a meal deal, bubbly and love poetry.

Of those who celebrated Valentine’s Day in 2021, men were the bigger spenders, the research found.

More than half (55%) of men who celebrated Valentine’s Day last year planned to spend money, with the majority opting to fork out between £1 and £40.

In comparison, only 45% of women participating in Valentine’s Day celebrations planned to spend money, with most planning to spend £10 or below.

In 2020, 9% of men planned to spend more than £100, but this percentage dropped to just 2% last year.

Just 1% of women were willing to spend more than £100 on their partner this year, while 2020 saw that number sitting at 4%.

A large portion of men and women did not spend money last year. More than a quarter (28%) of women kept their purses closed in February, and 24% of men did the same.

But why wait for anyone else to treat you, when you can make a point of treating yourself?

The Finder research found that a quarter (25%) of us splash out on ourselves on Valentine’s Day, spending an average of £12.50 each.

That could total £155 million across the UK.

It also appears that those in a relationship, whether married or not, are most likely to treat themselves on Valentine’s Day.

Unmarried people in a relationship are the most likely to splash the cash on themselves, with over a third (33%) saying they did so last year.

Married couples were the next most likely, with a quarter (25%) intending to look after number one.

A fifth of singletons (20%) were the least likely to give something to themselves on Valentine’s day.

Unmarried partners, meanwhile, planned to buy ‘a little something’ for themselves, spending £13, while single people intended to spend just over £10 each.

Whether that investment is enough to guarantee undying love remains to be seen.