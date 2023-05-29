Check out these bonus buys for fans of self tan products

Many prefer to jet off on holidays with a touch of bronzing… but have discounts really developed, asks Aine Toner

We’ve opted for six of the largest self tan brands to see whether there are bargains to be had, whether you’re preparing to sun yourself in Magaluf or Maghera.

It was pretty evenly spread for the price of Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Medium Self Tan Body Mist in Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Boots, with Superdrug and Asda having the least expensive options. Superdrug currently has a special offer of up to one third off selected bronzing products, including brands such as St Tropez, utan and Skinny Tan. Significant savings can be made thanks to this beauty bonus. With Ambre Solaire option, results start to develop from one hour and can last up to a week.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam 1 Hour Express — one of the classic products from the Australian brand – reflected the difference of prices and notes the benefit of shopping around where possible. While on special offer in Sainsbury’s, one third off, in Tesco there isn’t a current deal meaning you’d pay £7 more per bottle than in Sainsbury’s. Asda has a similar price to Tesco, while in Boots and Superdrug, both retail at £9.99. If you’re a fan of Bondi Sands, note that Boots has a current deal where tan lovers can save up to a third — that’s from just over £2 per bottle to over £6 per product.

St Moriz Professional Self Tan Mousse Medium offers an instant guide colour and across the broad, prices were relatively even. Boots offers the cheapest version, and that’s without a deal, while Superdrug lovers can snap up a bottle for less thanks to the aforementioned third off of bronzing beauties.

For many, Dove self tanning lotion will have a fond place in their hearts. You could pick up Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived, Self Tanning Lotion Dark half price in one store (Asda) than you’d pay in another (Sainsbury’s). Good news for Tesco Clubcard holders too: there’s a saving of £2.15 per bottle.

Staying on a similar much-loved brand, Nivea’s gradual tan moisturiser varies significantly in price, from £12 in Asda to £4.99 in Boots and Superdrug. If you’re a Nivea lover, Boots has up to half price discounts on selected branded products.

Finally, turning to something a bit fancier, St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse is one of those must-have products if you’re a brand devotee. It is not cheap; in fact, compared to the other brands mentioned, it tops the price watch — but if you have to have it, there are deals to be discovered. Again, if you’re a Clubcard holder, head to Tesco where you’ll save £11 per bottle. Sainsbury’s also has a similar promotion while Boots and Superdrug are offering customers a saving of £6.60 and £10.02 respectively.

Remember that self tan is not a substitute for SPF and both should be worn.