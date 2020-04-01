Chef Shane Smith’s easy bakes for your children during lockdown

Get your little ones involved with some fun baking during this period of isolation. Here, try chef Shane Smith’s three simple but delicious fuss-free recipes that you and your children can make together

Shortbread jam cookies

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

140g caster sugar

1 medium egg yolk

Dash vanilla essence

280g plain flour

2 tsp cornflour

Pinch salt

100g berry jam

For the icing

150g icing sugar

2tbsp water

Method

1. In a mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and pale in colour.

2. Scrape down the sides and add the egg yolk and vanilla. Mix to combine.

3. In a separate bowl, sieve the flour, cornflour and salt.

4. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix until fully combined leaving a soft dough.

5. Divide the dough into 24 balls (you can freeze the dough at this point if you wish to make a smaller batch.

6. Roll the dough between your hands to smooth out and place these balls on lined baking trays. Allow some distance between each cookie as they will certainly spread during cooking.

7. Using the back of a teaspoon or a clean thumb, press into the centre of each cookie leaving a large indent. This will hold your jam. Make sure there are no cracks as the jam will leak out.

8. Place these into the fridge for 40 minutes to firm up or in the freezer for 20 minutes. Once rested and cold, spoon some berry jam into the centre of each cookie.

9. Place these into a preheated oven set at 190°C (170°C Fan/Gas 5) and bake for 11 minutes.

10. Once lightly golden brown, remove from the oven and allow to cool. Please take care at this point as the jam is extremely hot.

11. When cooling, in a bowl whisk together the icing sugar and water to make a thick paste.

12. Using a fork you can drizzle the icing over the cold cookies and serve.

MAKES 24

Double chocolate chip cookie sambo

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

100g soft butter

150g brown sugar

Dash vanilla essence

1 medium egg

150g self-raising flour

40g unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

150g chocolate chips

For the buttercream

200g soft butter

150g icing sugar

50g unsweetened cocoa powder

Dash vanilla essence

METHOD

1. In a mixing bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar together, scraping down the bowl throughout mixing.

Add the egg and vanilla and mix together.

2. In a separate bowl, sieve the flour, cocoa and baking powder. Add the dry to the wet ingredients and mix. Finally add the chocolate chips and mix until combined.

3. Divide this dough into 12 balls and place on two lined baking trays and flatten slightly with a clean hand.

4. Place in a preheated oven set at 180°C (160°C Fan/Gas 4) and bake for 15 minutes. Once baked, remove and allow to cool on the tray.

5. While cooling, for the buttercream, in a bowl beat the butter, icing sugar, cocoa powder and vanilla until smooth and creamy. You will need to scrape down the bowl at different stages.

6. Once the buttercream is ready, spread on the base of 6 cookies and top with another cookie and serve.

Makes 12 cookies or six sandwiches

Mixed berry oatmeal muffins

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

180g plain flour

30g porridge oats

200g caster sugar

3 tsp baking powder

120ml milk

120ml vegetable oil

2 medium eggs

Dash vanilla essence

250g mixed fresh berries

To garnish

50g mixed berries

3 tbsp porridge

METHOD

1. In a medium mixing bowl add all the ingredients except the berries and mix until smooth.

2. Add the berries and combine.

3. Place in a container and chill for 1 hour before needed.

4. Line a cupcake/muffin tray with paper cases and divide the mixture between the 12 cases. To garnish, sprinkle some berries and porridge on top.

5. Place in a preheated oven set at 180C° (160°C Fan/Gas 4) and bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and a skewer inserted comes out clean.

6. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

MAKES 12