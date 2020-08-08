Churches can play an important part in rethinking the world

'In practice, this would mean that, when Church leaders consider a new initiative, they would discuss whether it would be possible to develop it in partnership with other Churches.' (stock photo)

In my last article, two weeks ago, I wrote about the series in Belvoir parish called Letters to a Post-Lockdown Church. I was again impressed by the most recent letter, written and delivered by Susan Bennett.

In her thought-provoking contribution, Susan made the point that we, as a society, are very keen to get back to "normal" and then she added, "but I fear that, just like we did following the 2008 financial crash, we are heading back out there trying to grab hold of those old patterns of behaviour that no longer work - for us, or for our world."

In her letter, Susan suggested we consider rethinking many areas of our society, such as retail, schools and environmental issues, as well as Church and worship.

Susan's comments got me thinking (or maybe rethinking) different areas of life.

Indeed, in this article, I would like to float the idea that this newspaper might develop a column in which different contributors would share their ideas on rethinking our world.

With that in mind, I would like to surmise how we might do Church differently.

One of the most significant ways, in my opinion, of rethinking Church is by awareness and acceptance of a little-known, but significant, principle called "the Lund Principle".

The word "Lund" is the name of the city in Sweden where, in 1952, the Faith and Order Conference of the World Council of Churches met and developed the aforementioned principle.

The principle comes from a question which was raised at the conference: after "earnestly request (ing) our Churches to consider whether they are doing all they ought to do to manifest the oneness of the people of God", this question, which led to the development of the Lund principle, was tabled: "Should not our Churches ask themselves whether they are showing sufficient eagerness to enter into conversation with other Churches and whether they should not act together in all matters except those in which deep differences of conviction compel them to act separately?"

In short, this would mean that, instead of the Churches doing ecumenical things, Christians and Churches should try to do things ecumenically.

In practice, this would mean that, when Church leaders consider a new initiative, they would discuss whether it would be possible to develop it in partnership with other Churches.

So, based on the words of Susan Bennett's letter, I would suggest we incorporate the Lund principle into our Churches. In order to support this, I believe we would need a new vehicle, or structure, to assist Churches in this project.

I would envision such a body co-ordinating and disseminating information about all the ecumenical activity that goes on. This same body would be there to support Churches who follow the Lund principle.

If we were to do this, then we would not "be grab(bing) hold of those old patterns of behaviour that no longer work - for us, or for our world".

So, in terms of rethinking, following the Lund principle would mean that Churches would need to be prepared to move away from the mentality of "we do our own thing".

I have argued in previous columns in this paper, based on the words of Jesus - indeed, some of his final words before his death on the cross - of the importance of the unity of his followers for the sake of mission: "that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me." (John 17:21)

Fr Martin Magill is parish priest of St John's, Belfast

Apt Bible readings

Some Scripture readings for the week ahead:

Monday: John 17:21

Tuesday: 1 Corinthians 1:10

Wednesday: John 13:35

Thursday: Romans 14:19

Friday: Psalm 133:1