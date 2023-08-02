Co Down author Dara McAnulty shares advice for autistic students who are heading off to uni

The 19-year-old is preparing for his second year at Queens’ College, Cambridge

Dara McAnulty encourages new students to meet as many people as they can

Packing your bags and heading off to university for the first time can be an exciting, yet daunting experience.

But navigating this new chapter with autism can be even more challenging.

Having completed his first year at Queens’ College, University of Cambridge, author, naturalist and natural sciences student, Dara McAnulty (19), is seeking to reassure autistic students and their parents.

He says: “I think the first thing I’d like to say is to not worry too much. It’s a massive change, but you will find people there who are going through a lot of the similar things that you are.

“Nobody really knows what on earth is going on, but everyone sort of clubs together, so don’t worry about that.

“I’d also say to bring as many things from home that you like because if you’re going to be in a completely new place, you’re going to feel homesick, and having a few of those things around just makes you feel at home.

“That’s especially if you’re living here and you need to go over to England for uni, you think, ‘Oh, I’ve got to pack light and I don’t want to have to get all this stuff back again’. Just bring it.

“It does really help. Every autistic person is different in how they process everything, but just try to stay comfortable for at least the first few weeks.”

Dara McAnulty

Dara, who’s from Castlewellan and was diagnosed with autism when he was five, encourages first-year students to connect with others early on: “My advice for the first week is to talk to people and meet them,” he adds.

“Nobody knows anyone. Talk to people because it can be very quick to get isolated or just disappear and it doesn’t help the transition. Having people around you really does help.

“In the first week don’t do anything ridiculously silly, because there’s always that freshers thing of utter stupidity.

“I know I fell into a few of those traps in the first week. It’s not worth it. I won’t stop you doing it, but I’ll say it now instead of afterwards.

“As you’re going forward, keeping on top of whatever study you’re doing is good because if it gets a bit out of hand, it can happen quite quickly.”

Read more Summerland fire: NI survivor on why she had to return to Isle of Man 50 years on

Dara also recommends getting to grips with your new location from the outset.

“Go for a walk and discover the place around you.

“I know some people in uni who still don’t know their way around the city and that sort of freaks me out because you should know this place that you’re living in.

“Then you get to find all the cool stuff that you might have not found out. It’s important to get yourself comfortable with place.”

Reflecting on his first year away from home, he says it was for the most part great. Occasionally he felt under pressure due to the workload, but overall it was an amazing life experience.

Dara says: “I met so many new people. Of course, there is always that stress. It’s a tough course for me and luckily it only gets easier from here.

“The first year is the hardest because you’re doing so much stuff, but I enjoyed nearly every moment.”

Read more Belfast model blazing a trail for people with Down syndrome ahead of home fashion show

He navigated his way through stressful periods by staying in the moment and focusing on what needed to be done immediately, as opposed to worrying about the future.

“Just keep on going until the next day; get the work done for today and keep going for the next one,” he says.

“If you keep doing that, you’re going to be doing your best. Whenever it was tough and really hard to even think to the next few hours, just doing the things that you can see in front of you, really helped. I always was trying to keep quite a flow mind in that sense.

“I tried to always do the things that were in front of me. And whenever something cool came up, I grabbed on to it and went for it.”

Dara McAnulty

Dara didn’t allow anything to hold him back, with one of his highlights being when he performed live on stage.

“I formed a band when I was over and we did our first gig,” he says.

“That was definitely a high point. It was the first time I’d ever played music in front of an audience. It was quite incredible.”

However, as thrilling an experience as that was, the quieter moments are equally as significant. He also took up rock climbing and recalls sitting with the group after they had conquered a difficult route, and it’s memories like this that stand out.

“It’s busy at university. It’s also intense and crazy. Having those quiet moments were probably the points that I remember best.

“There are a lot of moments where you’re with your friends and you’re eating pasta in the kitchen or something, and you just feel like you’ve got a little home away from home with this community around you. And you’re sort of breaking out in a sense.”

The author of Diary of a Young Naturalist, Wild Child, and A Wild Child’s Book of Birds has written extensively about his love for the natural world and his desire to understand it.

Dara chose Queens’ College partly for its location — he can be among the Fens or in parkland in five minutes.

He enjoys “escaping away” to nearby Grantchester through the fenlands, and embracing the stillness of The Grove, an area on the college site that is given over to trees and wilderness.

Despite Cambridge’s stunning scenery, Dara misses the mountains that are so familiar to him at home in Northern Ireland, a feeling he describes as being “landsick”.

“There was no mountain and that really disturbed me for a large portion of time, because you look out and it’s just flat for as far as the horizon.

“That was really quite surprising. I live in Co Down right beside the Mournes, and before that I lived near Cuilcagh in Fermanagh. The author Robert Macfarlane has a great word for it, ‘horizontigo’, which I love.”

But for now, Dara is enjoying some downtime at home before his second year at university, in addition to writing something that he doesn’t want to say too much about just yet.

He says: “I can’t reveal too much just in case I procrastinate so hard it doesn’t actually happen, but it should be out at some point.”