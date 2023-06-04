Co Down man’s Lego design set to be turned into reality by toy giant

Jonny Campbell’s killer design based on classic movie is to be produced for sale by toy firm

The set features the Orca, figures of Chief Brody, Quint and Matt Hooper, and, of course, the star of the show itself, the Great White shark

A Co Down man has described his excitement at news that his Lego creation is to go into production.

Lego Ideas is to develop Jonny Campbell’s Jaws-themed set.

The design by the 41-year-old Newtownards man includes the ship from the classic movie, three mini-figures representing the stars, and, of course, the legendary Great White shark.

He submitted his idea to the Lego Ideas platform, where fans of the building bricks can vote for designs they’d like to become official sets.

Once it received 10,000 votes, it was considered by Lego, which has now decided to produce it.

Jonny Campbell with his creation

Lego praised the project, saying: “He has managed to capture so many of the details that make the movie so iconic.

“It all perfectly captures the thrilling and suspenseful atmosphere of the classic blockbuster movie.

“It’s no wonder that this project gathered so much attention and support on Lego Ideas.”

For Jonny, inspiration came easily.

“Jaws is my favourite movie of all-time so I really wanted to recreate it in Lego bricks,” he explained.

“My interest in Lego building started when I was around three years old.

“I was kind of fascinated by vehicles at an earlier age, so most of my time was spent building various trucks, aircraft and boats from the Lego bricks that I had. I remember getting the Lego Airport for Christmas and spending days building it, and then taking it apart and building it all over again.”

As he grew older he remained interested in building Lego creations and was happy to share his love of the popular toy with his family.

“Lego building has always been a part of my life in some shape or form,” he said.

“I’ve always enjoyed building with Lego bricks since a very young age and I also now enjoy building Lego sets with my wife and our two children.

“There seems to be something Lego-related in almost every room of our house.

“We’ve even replaced the flowers on the table with the ones from the Lego Flower Bouquet set!”

He put a lot of work into bringing his idea to fruition.

“It took a few weeks. I re-watched Jaws several times, pausing at various stages to get as many angles of the boat and as much detail as possible.

“I also looked at loads of pictures of the animatronic shark to try and capture him as closely as possible too, including his hinged jaw.

“The most difficult part was probably the mast of the boat in order to make it sturdy while not losing any of the detail. I tried lots of different variations until I finally settled on its design.

“One thing I have learned, though, is that making animals out of Lego bricks is very, very challenging.”