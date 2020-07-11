Coast to coast: Alison Clarke on having to spend lockdown thousands of miles apart from golfer husband Darren

Alison Clarke tells Claire O’Boyle how the Covid-19 crisis meant she and her golf star husband were trapped on opposite sides of the world and why she’s delighted her model agency business is taking bookings again

It’s been an intense few months for everyone, and model agency boss Alison Clarke admits she’s had her tearful moments along with the rest of us. The former Miss Northern Ireland, who is married to golfing star Darren Clarke, hasn’t seen her husband since the beginning of March — and like many business owners across Northern Ireland and the world, she has feared for the future.