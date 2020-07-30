Coleraine designer Poppy Warwicker on launching sustainable fashion brand Nu-In during a pandemic
Poppy Warwicker from Coleraine had an obvious creative talent from an early age - and now her dreams have come true with the launch of Nu-In, a clothing company that's kind to the planet. She talks about her new business with Claire O'Boyle
Claire O'Boyle
Launching a business during a pandemic may sound like a daunting prospect, but things have got off to a flying start for new online fashion brand Nu-In.