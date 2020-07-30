Coleraine designer Poppy Warwicker on launching sustainable fashion brand Nu-In during a pandemic

Poppy Warwicker from Coleraine had an obvious creative talent from an early age - and now her dreams have come true with the launch of Nu-In, a clothing company that's kind to the planet. She talks about her new business with Claire O'Boyle

Lift off: Poppy (second left) with Nu-In’s founding team Nathan Loofe, Elise Mikkelborg, Mike Mikkelborg (CEO), Marcus Butler and Stefanie Giesinger

Claire O'Boyle Thu 30 Jul 2020 at 09:13