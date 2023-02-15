Coleraine mum shares how NI’s first children's ambulance is a relief for her family

Roberta explains how the new child-friendly vehicle is a comfort for two-year-old Reuben, who was born with a heart defect

NI’s first bespoke children’s ambulance which was launched by Children’s Heartbeat Trust with support from NIAS and NISTAR — © William Cherry / Presseye

As he happily runs and climbs over the furniture in his grandparents Coleraine home, it is impossible to guess the tough start two-year-old Reuben Kirkpatrick has had in life.

A heart defect at birth has meant the boisterous toddler has endured more hospital visits in his two short years than many face in a lifetime.

For mum Roberta Donnelly and his dad Ben Kirkpatrick it has been an agonising time spent travelling back and forward to hospital in Belfast and Dublin as medics work to repair the damage to little Reuben’s heart.

Roberta (33), a freelance travel agent, was just 20 weeks pregnant when told the shattering news that her baby’s heart was not developing as it should.

Since that early scan, anxiety has been her constant companion as she has had to cope with her newborn spending much of his first year in hospital.

Roberta was one of many parents of children with congenital heart defects who welcomed the launch of Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance.

The bespoke ambulance was bought with £133,000 raised through the hugely successful ‘Mile a Day’ fundraising campaign in 2021 organised by the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

Little Reuben has already come through open-heart surgery in Dublin and faces another major operation in the next few years.

It is a comfort for Roberta to know he will be transported to Dublin in a child-friendly space.

She says: “We’ve had a chance to see the ambulance and it is unbelievable.

“It has a completely different atmosphere. It must be the first ambulance ever to have an Xbox.

“I did worry about Reuben being in an ambulance by himself when he goes for his second surgery as he will be that wee bit older.

“Now knowing he will be travelling in the new ambulance which is so child-friendly will take the pressure off me when I am following behind it in my car.”

The journey is one which Reuben and his mum, like many other parents, have made countless times in the past two years.

The trauma of her son’s condition is still very real for Roberta as she recalls how her early delight at discovering she was pregnant with her first child was very quickly replaced with stress.

“It was at my 20-week scan when we were told that the baby had a heart defect,” she recalls.

“After that I had to go back every couple of weeks for scans and we had just gone into lockdown so no one was able to come with me.

“It was devastating to hear that news and then going to hospital on my own was very tough.

“The doctors were very positive although they did warn us that Reuben might need surgery after he was born but said they would wait and see how he was.”

Reuben was born with single ventricular physiology which is a serious heart defect meaning instead of two main heart valves, he has only one.

It requires a series of open-heart procedures to reconfigure the heart and circulatory system.

When he was born, doctors had to incubate him immediately and it was 24 hours before Roberta got to hold her son for the first time and almost six weeks before she brought him home to meet the rest of his family.

A heartbreaking period, it is still painful for her to recall even now.

She battles emotion as she says: “Reuben was the second grandchild in our family and his birth was completely different from when my niece was born.

“I had a C-section in the Royal Victoria Hospital and when he was born they lifted him up over the cloth so that I could see him and then they took him away to be incubated. I never got to hold him or cuddle him.

“He spent his first 24 hours in the high dependency unit before I got to hold him for the first time. The next day he was taken to the Clarke Clinic [specialist children’s heart ward] which is where I first encountered the Children’s Heartbeat Trust whose support was and still is amazing.

“Reuben spent five weeks and five days in the Royal and no one apart from me and his dad was allowed to see him because of Covid restrictions. That was hard because it was a tough time when I really needed my family around me.”

More challenging times lay ahead when in October 2020 during a routine visit to the royal, little Reuben’s condition suddenly started to deteriorate very quickly.

He was rushed by ambulance to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Dublin where he had emergency surgery to have a stent installed and afterwards was very ill.

Roberta says: “It is scary to realise just how quickly a child with a heart defect can deteriorate.

“Until October last year Reuben had a feeding tube in as he wouldn’t take his bottle.

“He needed to put on weight to prepare him for the next surgery and it wasn’t until they took it out that I realised I had come to rely on it so much.

“You panic in case he isn’t getting enough food or fluids.”

Reuben continued to be closely monitored by the hospital and in May 2021 underwent his first open-heart surgery in Dublin.

There were a few tough weeks as he was treated for a fluid build up in his chest and spent his first birthday in hospital in Dublin where he had more surgery to have a band fitted on his heart.

He was eventually discharged from hospital on August 5, 2021, and thankfully since then the family has enjoyed a normal quality of life.

Reuben will need more surgery in the next couple of years but in the meantime his mum is happy to see him thriving as a “typical two-year-old”.

She adds: “You do get used to family life again. Reuben is a typical toddler; he eats everything and he is a breath of fresh air. He loves climbing and is very nosey and he loves ducks.

“In terms of his heart I would still be worrying and checking his colour and always making sure his oxygen levels are okay.

“You learn to take one day at a time and I have been grateful for the support of the Children’s Heartbeat Trust who has been with me every step of the way. I couldn’t have done it without them; they are like family to me now.”

In Northern Ireland, approximately 200 children are born with congenital heart disease every year, which often means frequent trips to Dublin and beyond for specialist medical treatment including surgery.

Some 123 trips were made to or from Dublin for children needing cardiac treatment or surgery in the last 12 months according to statistics from Northern Ireland Specialist Transport and Retrieval (NIStar).

The new ambulance was commissioned by the Children’s Heartbeat Trust and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service with the support of NIStar.

It aims to provide a welcoming and comforting space in which to travel at a time when anxiety is often at an all-time high.

The ambulance has a number of features including space-themed décor on the interior walls, sensory equipment to calm younger children and a PlayStation and tablet facilities to help entertain young people during the journey.

Joanne McCallister, CEO of Children’s Heartbeat Trust said: “Through our work, we’ve seen first-hand just how stressful travelling backwards and forwards to hospital with an ill child can be.

“It is a very traumatic time for both children and parents, who often have to take time off work to care for their child which can lead to financial pressures, especially in the current economic climate.

“Children’s Heartbeat Trust already supports families emotionally, socially and financially, and our main motivation behind the creation of the ambulance was to help make perhaps one of the most frightening and difficult journeys that little bit easier.

“We hope that the interior look and feel of the ambulance, alongside all the entertainment features available, will put children and their parents more at ease and take their minds off the hospital treatment ahead.”