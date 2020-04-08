Coronavirus threat forces Belfast man John Strutt, who has terminal cancer, to leave home with three children

He and his wife Lisa have now gone into lockdown well away from their family because his immune system has been compromised by medical treatment, but they tell Stephanie Bell the charity Cancer Fund for Children has helped the teenagers cope during this traumatic time

A Belfast dad battling both terminal cancer and the deadly threat of coronavirus has had to take the drastic step of isolating with his wife away from their teenage children.

John Strutt (46) and his wife Lisa (47) felt they had no choice but to make the heartbreaking decision to move out of the family home in Newtownabbey during the lockdown.

The couple, who are living in an apartment in Carrick, are devastated to be separated from their children Rosie (18), James (16) and Holly (15).

However, they felt they had no choice in order to protect John, whose immune system has been weakened by chemotherapy treatment.

After two tough years for the family, Lisa says that Covid-19 has brought a new set of challenges.

"John has been self-isolating for three weeks already," she explains. "I am caring for him in a separate location away from our family home in Newtownabbey to keep him safe.

John with son James

"Rosie, now 18, is the boss at home with James and Holly and our beagle Henry. It is very difficult to be apart from our children.

"However, we always try to frame things in a positive way, so isolating is what we have to do to keep John safe.

"The children have made us really proud with their courage and resilience. We've had a lot of support from Cancer Fund for Children and I think that has played a part by helping them recognise their strengths and gifts.

"Their cancer support specialists have been texting and offering support by phone during this difficult time."

The family have experienced a roller-coaster of emotions since John was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2017.

Initially after surgery and treatment he appeared to have made a full recovery and life returned to normal again.

However, there was a shock last April when a routine scan revealed the cancer was back and this time it wasn't curable.

Lisa, an executive leadership coach, recalls how happy family life changed in an instant. "It all started at a Killers gig at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Friday November 17, 2017.

"It was the first gig that all five of us could attend. The Killers are one of the bands we all agree on, partly because one of their CDs was stuck in our car CD player for over a year.

Rosie, James and Holly on their bikes during a break in Newcastle

"The children still laugh about that moment and say: 'The Killers nearly killed dad'.

"During the gig John started to feel unwell. A few days later, on Tuesday, November 21, he went to see the GP, who said he wasn't a good colour (he was jaundiced) and sent him straight to Antrim Hospital. We hadn't noticed that he had turned a colour akin to Homer Simpson.

"The timeline thereafter is clear and vivid. I was speaking at an event at the US Consulate and had my phone turned off. When I came out of the building I had 16 missed calls. John had undergone an initial assessment and was being kept in hospital overnight - a suspected blockage in the common bile duct."

It was also Rosie's 16th birthday and the family had planned a celebratory dinner at Deanes Meat Locker in Belfast.

Lisa took an overnight bag to the hospital for John, expecting he would get back home after a few days.

The rest of the family decided that Rosie should still have her birthday dinner so they all went ahead with it.

John Strutt and wife Lisa with children Rosie, James and Holly

It was 10 days later when they were stunned to be told that John had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

After a tough Christmas, in January 2018 John underwent major surgery in the Mater Hospital known as the Whipple Procedure. It involved the removal of the head of the pancreas, the first part of the small intestine, the gallbladder and the bile duct.

The seven-hour surgery went well and John then had to undergo seven months of oral chemotherapy, during which he continued to work full-time from home as a cyber security analyst.

The family then enjoyed a return to normal life for six months and had believed that the cancer was behind them, before their world imploded in April 2019 when a CT scan revealed that John's cancer had returned and this time the outlook was not good.

Lisa recalls: "We were told by the oncologist that John's cancer was incurable.

"A period of IV and oral chemotherapy followed, however both those interventions have now come to an end and John has been referred to the palliative care team."

While the couple struggled to come to terms with the prognosis, it was breaking the news to their children that concerned them most.

And in helping their kids to cope, Lisa says the support of local charity Cancer Fund for Children has proved invaluable.

Lisa explains: "It was a shock for all of us. John and I decided from the outset that our children would always hear news and updates from us first; that we would be honest and open and be willing to answer any questions as best we could.

"However, the reality is that three teenagers can easily look up cancer prognoses, statistics and outcomes online and that can create fear and uncertainty. It's definitely something we had to deal with.

"Each of the children responded differently and we have learned to anticipate that and allow them time and space to process information.

"The second time around was more problematic, not least because of the severity of the prognosis, but also because of the timing coinciding with exam season.

"On this occasion we waited until Rosie had completed her AS level exams five weeks later to tell them. It was one of the most difficult decisions we had to take.

"I discovered Cancer Fund for Children when I was looking for some support for Holly early in 2019.

"I was trying to find other young people who were going through something similar.

"John and I had discovered that as parents of teenagers we were often saying or doing the 'wrong thing', according to our children, in spite of our best efforts.

"From the first moment that I talked to our Cancer Fund for Children specialist Gareth I felt such a sense of relief.

"Gareth completely gets young people. He's on their wavelength. He has such a depth of knowledge, of resources and experience to draw upon. And, on the flip side, he recognises the concerns parents have navigating these uncertain waters.

"The support our children have received has been completely young person-centred, from the residential group work through to the individual support and therapeutic short breaks for the whole family at Daisy Lodge."

Lisa and John have been moved by the level of support from the charity and the difference it has made to the whole family, which continues even now during lockdown.

She and John are coping by making the most of each day and they are proud of how their children are dealing with being at home alone.

Lisa says: "Cancer Fund for Children's individual support is unique. It helps the children find ways of living well with their reality and provides them with a safe environment to explore their feelings and fears. Importantly, individual support has provided our children with strategies and tools to help them make sense of their feelings and their world, especially at a time when their peers are occupied with teenage life.

"From my perspective as mum, having the Cancer Fund for Children's support at our disposal has allowed me to breathe, so that I can take care of myself and my whole family.

"Their support has enabled me to accept that I don't have to have all the answers and that's okay. It has given me the opportunity to talk to specialists who have trod this road before and who can guide me with supporting the children.

"I've seen how my children have more tools in the toolbox to manage themselves and this gives me immense hope for their ability to cope with the terminal nature of John's cancer and life after his death.

"An example of this is they are able to talk about how they are feeling and what they need."

A wonderful escape in the midst of their journey was the chance to visit the sanctuary offered by the charity at its Daisy Lodge holiday centre in Newcastle, which they visited twice.

They were able to go together as a family to spend quality time and John and Lisa got to go alone for much needed respite.

Lisa says: "When we went as a family, the highlight was seeing the children go cycling together, watching them laugh and have some fun together. It was also an opportunity to have some tough conversations in a safe environment.

"John and I attended a health and well-being mini-break in February, which gave us some respite and time to enjoy nature and each other's company. The environment is very special and lends itself to slowing down and getting a sense of how you are doing."

Now with a new threat to John with Covid-19 the family is being forced to adapt to a new way living again by being separated during lockdown.

Lisa is proud of her children for once again showing strength and resilience in the face of personal adversity.

She adds: "The hardest thing now is being separated from the kids.

"They come round on a Sunday and we have some craic through the window and then when they leave John and I are very sad.

"I am so proud of them for once again stepping up although I think the novelty is now starting to wear off a bit as they realise just how much mum really does in the house.

"I think what they have been through in the last two and a bit years has put some resilience in their tanks and hopefully they will look back on this and be proud of themselves for how they coped."

For more information on the support available go to www.cancerfundforchildren.com

Lisa's tips for self-isolation

Remind yourself staying at home is the right thing to do. If you knew you had the power to save just one life, you would do it, if all it meant was that you had to stay at home for a while.

Seize the opportunity to connect with those you love, tell them what you most appreciate in them; let them know how they have helped you in your life and what difference that has made to you. If it is hard to say it to their face, record a voicemail. Having a voice recording can be very soothing.

Be grateful for your health. Notice how you take it for granted. Take care of yourself, body, mind and soul.