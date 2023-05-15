Cost-of-living crisis prompts more of us to start budgeting for the first time ever

Brian Byrnes of Moneybox writes that savers here are trying to make their cash work harder

On average, local people have seen their disposable income reduce month on month by £346 compared to 2021 — © Getty Images/fStop

The cost-of-living crisis has hit local people hard. More than half say they are living pay cheque to pay cheque and our research shows people have nearly £350 less cash in their pocket each month now compared to last year.

However, because of these challenges, nearly half (47%) of those we surveyed said they have been prompted to take better control of their finances, with four in 10 starting to budget for the first time in the last year.

On average, people in Northern Ireland have seen their disposable income reduce month on month by £346 compared to 2021. This is the biggest drop across all the regions.

In order to achieve and make progress towards their financial goals last year, 34% budgeted more; 29% stuck to a strict budget; 29% started side hustles to earn more money; 20% shopped second-hand, and 20% spent less on things they didn’t need

Nearly a third of adults here now believe they are better at managing their money than before the cost-of-living crisis.

Many have also been nurturing healthy financial habits during this time including making a budget for the first time (40%); switching bank/financial services providers to get a better deal (33%), and negotiating a better contract with a current provider for the first time (29%).

Nearly half (47%) say the economic crisis has prompted them to take better control of their finances. Four in 10 (40%) are planning for the future more than they did before, and more than half (53%) choose to invest their money into something other than a regular savings account or cash ISA in the last 12 months (83% for the first time), in order to make their money work harder for them in the long-term.

The benefits of building positive financial behaviours early in life can not be overstated and it’s positive to see the financial challenges endured in the last year have prompted so many to take more control of their finances and start planning for their future.

We know that investing, for many, can still be daunting, but it is an increasingly essential part of any financial plan to help mitigate the impact of inflation over time and build wealth for the future to help achieve longer-term financial goals.

Market volatility is not unexpected or even a bad thing for investors, and investing in a downturn can give you more bang for your buck. In fact, Moneybox investing customers have chosen to invest 30% more year over year.

Research conducted by One Poll on behalf of Moneybox with a nationally representative survey of 2,000 UK adults (general population) from December 14-19, 2022. Brian Byrnes is head of personal finance at Moneybox, the digital wealth manager. See moneyboxapp.com