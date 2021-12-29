Could it be magic? Trail-blazing Larne tattoo artist turned author Nikita Rogers on her spell binging, bestselling debut novel Whisper Of Witches

A wise man named Billy Ocean once noted that when the going got tough, the tough got going and that’s an observation with which award-winning tattoo artist turned author Nikita Rogers would agree. While many of us spent lockdown being collectively appalled and enthralled by the Tiger King and trying to master Zoom (hands up if you also couldn’t change the cat filter), the 31-year-old Larne native opened up her notebook and began to map out a new world full of adventure and intrigue.