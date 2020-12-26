Covid vaccines 'a testament to the ingenuity of mankind'

Nine months ago, an effective Covid-19 vaccine was a scientific pipe-dream - now there are three, with more to follow. How did we get here, asks Samuel Lovett

Treatment: a doctor in protective gloves and workwear fills a syringe with Covid-19 vaccine

Against all odds and expectations, the world has developed three effective vaccines to aid in the fight against Covid-19 - with more expected to follow. It marks a historic scientific achievement that many scientists feared was beyond the realms of possibility when Sars-CoV-2 first emerged late last year.