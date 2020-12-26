Covid vaccines 'a testament to the ingenuity of mankind'
Nine months ago, an effective Covid-19 vaccine was a scientific pipe-dream - now there are three, with more to follow. How did we get here, asks Samuel Lovett
Samuel Lovett
Against all odds and expectations, the world has developed three effective vaccines to aid in the fight against Covid-19 - with more expected to follow. It marks a historic scientific achievement that many scientists feared was beyond the realms of possibility when Sars-CoV-2 first emerged late last year.