Craigavon woman on menopause stigma and getting support: ‘My mum’s generation didn’t talk about it’

For Craigavon mum, Joanne Gillespie, knowledge has been the key to coping with her menopause symptoms

With support from a National Lottery funded project, Joanne has felt empowered to take control of her health and wants women to talk openly about menopause without any stigma.

“My mum’s generation didn’t talk about menopause, they tried to hide it or not even acknowledge it. Not talking about it meant women didn’t have the knowledge that we have now, and they would’ve suffered on their own,” said Joanne (50) who runs her own business and is mum to two teenagers.

“Talking to other women, supporting each other and learning about menopause has really helped me and I want to make sure that my daughter knows that going through the menopause is normal and not to be ignored.”

Joanne has always been healthy, exercised regularly and juggled the stress of running two cafes, two kids, and a home, with the help of husband Noel.

When she started having menopausal symptoms five years ago, she was worried that it would have an effect on her daily life. She attends a monthly support group at The Fitzone Foundation in Craigavon which is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Joanne explained: “It can be very confusing with all the information out there as to what perimenopause and menopause are, but it all starts with similar symptoms and in simple terms, it is caused by a reduction in the hormones that women’s bodies need to function.

“It can take years to go through the menopausal cycle, I was 45 when I started feeling the well-known physical symptoms of night sweats and hot flushes, but I wasn’t as aware of the emotional effects like anxiety, mood changes and lower confidence.

“I remember being at the gym with some women around my age and some of them mentioned how they were feeling, and I thought, yes, I feel like that too. We’d joke about needing to open the windows for our hot flushes and our sore joints making us feel old.”

As the women at the gym started openly discussing menopausal symptoms, the staff at The Fitzone Foundation got the idea to start a menopause support group to bring people together to share their experiences and also an opportunity to learn more about the condition and how to live better with it.

Following the success of the group and demand from the local community for more support for their health and wellbeing, The Fitzone Foundation received National Lottery funding to keep running a range of wellness support groups for the community until 2024.

Joanne signed up to the support group straight away and it was hearing from women who had been going through it for years that she felt confident to go to her GP for medical advice.

“The earlier you are educated about your health, the more confident you are to take steps to help yourself. I’d heard from other women about medications and how it can be trial and error to get the right dose so I knew it wouldn’t be a quick fix.”

“Being with other women like me, sharing our stories and our worries really helped my mental health and validated my feelings — I knew I wasn’t the only one scared of being a judged for having a hot flush, or feeling silly about being over-anxious about something that never would’ve worried me previously.

“We also have a good laugh and leave feeling positive. Those connections have such a great effect on your wellbeing.

“I’d come home from the group and be open with my family about menopause and how that affected me and ‘my mood’ which we’d joke about, but they are very supportive. It is good for my husband and kids to learn about it too.

“Fitzone also organise relaxation activities for us and for medical professionals to come to the classes so we could understand our health better and get tips to keep ourselves healthier long-term.

“It has been highlighted in the media recently about the worrying increase in heart disease in women following the menopause, but we had already had a workshop on that topic so it wasn’t a surprise. I’m really thankful to have the opportunity to learn more about my health and help pass that knowledge to other people.”

Sharon Collins who runs the Menopause Support Group at The Fitzone Foundation said providing mental health support alongside opportunities for improving physical health is vital to help people cope with the challenges they are facing.

Sharon said: “This is one of the most socially deprived areas in Craigavon where people need additional support to live healthier lives.

“At Fitzone, we provide access to exercise equipment and classes, but we are more than a gym — we are a friendly community hub where people can come along, without fear of being judged, and access a range of support to improve their wellbeing.

“We tailor our support groups depending on what the community needs, such as our Cuppa for Carers Group or Social Walking Group. For the women in our Menopause Support Group, they noticed changes in their mental and physical health as they approached their 50s.

“So, we wanted to give them the knowledge to understand the condition and the confidence to take control of how they coped with symptoms and helped them feel better.”

The Menopause Support Group runs once a month and for some women it might be their only opportunity to meet other women face-to-face and discuss their symptoms and the affect it has on their lives. The group also has a WhatsApp group so they can keep in touch and support each other when needed.

Joanne said the friendships and chat at the group is as important as everything else, and she’s glad the stigma associated with the menopause is decreasing as more people talk openly about it.

Joanne said: “It would’ve been a stereotype that when women hit 50, they went through menopause quickly and then they were seen as old. But I think women are more confident now in their fifties and public figures like Davina McCall talking so openly about their health really helps improve awareness and gets people talking about it.

“I feel more confident now, knowing that I can still exercise and cope with a busy lifestyle even though I’m going through menopause. I hope other women at the start of their journey can feel more confident reading about me and find support like Fitzone in their local town — I don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon and neither should they.”

KEY FACTS OF MENOPAUSE

• Menopause is when your periods stop due to lower hormone levels. This usually happens between the ages of 45 and 55.

• It can sometimes happen earlier naturally. Or for reasons such as surgery to remove the ovaries (oophorectomy) or the uterus (hysterectomy), cancer treatments like chemotherapy, or a genetic reason. Sometimes the reason is unknown.

• Perimenopause is when you have symptoms before your periods have stopped. You reach menopause when you have not had a period for 12 months.

• Menopause and perimenopause can cause symptoms like anxiety, mood swings, brain fog, hot flushes and irregular periods. These symptoms can start years before your periods stop and carry on afterwards.

• Menopause and perimenopause symptoms can have a big impact on your life, including relationships and work.

• There are things you can do to help with symptoms. There are also medicines that can replace the missing hormones and help relieve your symptoms.