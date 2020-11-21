Crime author Anthony J Quinn: 'I definitely think I write better with distractions'

Crime author Anthony J Quinn from Co Tyrone on how lockdown affected his family, including his GP wife Clare, and work on his latest novel

One evening last April during the first lockdown, I was meant to be working on the final draft of my crime novel Turncoat, a metaphysical detective tale set during the Troubles. Some writers work best without distractions, some work better with distractions - I'm definitely in the latter brigade. Bored by the empty page, I put down my pen and slipped outside to breathe the twilight air, leaving the side door open, a boot wedged next to the hinge, in the hope that the evening air would somehow creep into the house and lend my book the mood of foreboding I was hoping to create.