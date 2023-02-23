Crisis in Ukraine: I’ve never seen a response of this scale, says Irish aid worker

How DEC appeal funds for Ukraine from Northern Ireland are making a huge difference

Orla Murphy, Humanitarian lead for Ukraine, HelpAge International, listening to Iryna, 60, in the transit centre for internally displaced older people and those with disabilities

It was recently announced that people in Northern Ireland donated more than £6m to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) for its Ukraine appeal. Irish humanitarian worker Orla Murphy reports back on how these funds have been helping supply older people who have been forced from their homes with food, medicine and other essentials.

Last March, I was on my way to Lviv in Ukraine to start a new role with aid organisation HelpAge International and was in London stocking up with winter clothes to face the bitter cold.

Everywhere I turned there were billboards and posters about the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. I went into a shop and the machine asked if I wanted to make a donation. People gave and gave. I have never seen a response of this scale.

I arrived in Lviv shortly afterwards and spent eight months there as regional response lead for HelpAge, a partner of DEC charity Age International, covering Ukraine, Poland and Moldova. The charity had been working in Moldova since 2005 and in Ukraine since 2014, but our activities increased as soon as the conflict escalated in February 2022. The humanitarian challenge was immense.

All conflicts and emergencies hit vulnerable groups hard, including older people, and this was no exception. Older people, who make up a quarter of Ukraine’s population, found it harder to flee as refugees, with medical conditions and disabilities, though thousands did. Many did not want to leave the country they had lived in all their lives, but were forced to find shelter elsewhere within Ukraine.

As part of our work helping older people and their families, the DEC funds enabled us to give cash grants of up to £20,000 each to 39 collective centres in Ukraine — shared accommodation for people who had to leave their homes. These were based in all types of buildings, including student dorms and municipal buildings. For example, in Zaporizhzhia, one was housed in a business unit where small firms previously rented offices.

The cash grants could pay for food supplies, such as rice, pulses, sugar and lentils, as well as kitchen utensils to cook with, and hygiene kits including toothpaste and toiletries.

The flexibility of this funding was vital: if the centres needed to buy beds, because they didn’t have enough, they could use the grant to buy them; if they needed food or medical support, they could choose.

In one that I visited, they said: “We’ve just got an electricity bill and we don’t know how to pay it.” The cash grant could solve this problem.

It also allowed the management in each of these centres to have discussions with the people living there, to ask what their priority was. Engagement with them was key.

A couple of families remain in my mind. In Dnipro in Ukraine, I met a lady in her 60s. She had cancer and had travelled 150 miles from Slovyansk, in eastern Ukraine, with her mother, who is in her 90s and has dementia, and her son, who is in his 30s and has a learning disability.

They had lost everything and were living together in one room in a shared centre. The team running it were supporting her to find a hospital to continue her medical treatment.

HelpAge’s regional response lead Orla Murphy

In Moldova I met an older lady who was from Mykolaiv, in south-west Ukraine, which was heavily affected by the conflict. She and her father were outside their house, clearing their garden, when a bomb hit their house.

They didn’t go back in: they left with the clothes they had on them. Her father is 94 and has dementia. How must that sudden change of circumstance have affected him?

Helping people like this live with dignity, away from home and loved ones and all the support networks they were used to, was a key theme in our work. With DEC funds we were able to buy hoists to help people in and out of bed, as well as incontinence pads, incontinence sheets and cleaning materials. We procured hospital-grade beds for some centres. For people who are bed-bound or with limited mobility, this makes everyday life so much easier.

During this winter, with power cuts and blackouts, we were able to provide winter clothes and fuel. As time goes on and challenges change, DEC funds will be supporting more cash grants for these collective centres and also cash assistance for families to allow older people to start small economic endeavours to help support themselves.

My time in Ukraine has now come to an end and it has been humbling to help people in need there. What remains in my heart is the incredible human empathy that has been shown towards them, which continues today.

I thank everyone in NI who donated to the DEC appeal to make that tremendous total of £6m. I know from personal experience that it is making a real difference.

Find out more about how donations are helping at ukraine.dec.org.uk