Curry's Fun Park: Portrush rocks once again as amusements reopen

The town’s iconic landmark, Barry’s, has been saved and renamed, with amusements and rides opening for Easter. The Belfast Telegraph returns to the fun fair and checks out what visitors can expect

Claire Louise McBride and children Levi and Mika jump for joy Expand
Good times: Owen Curry from Curry&rsquo;s Fun Park. Credit: Martin McKeown Expand
Jasper&rsquo;s Gift Shop worker Jaime Lee Ross is delighted the fun park is reopening Expand
The new drifting bumper cars at Curry&rsquo;s. Credit: Martin McKeown Expand
One of the rides inside the complex. Credit: Martin McKeown Expand

Garrett Hargan Twitter Email

Amusement parks are a rite of passage for any child, and with Portrush promenade basking in the glow of neon lights once again, future generations look set to make memories that will last a lifetime.

A sense of anticipation had been building across Northern Ireland since news broke that the old Barry’s Amusements would be saved, albeit under new ownership and a new name.

